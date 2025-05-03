Dustin Stroup takes Attica 305 win

By Liskai

In the 25-lap Fremont Fence 305 sprint feature Dustin Stroup grabbed the early lead as a good battle formed behind him involving Dustin Dinan, Jamie Miller, Paul Weaver and Jimmy McGrath. Miller took second on lap three but a big bobble in turn two on lap seven put McGrath and Dinan into second and third.

The only thing that slowed Stroup’s march to the checkers was several late race cautions, including with just two laps to go. The Fremont, Ohio driver executed a perfect restart and drove to his ninth career Attica win over McGrath, Weaver, Dinan and Miller.

“This feels great. I wasn’t sure how much I could race this year with having a new baby so me and JRA parted ways on good terms and my family still had a lot of parts and I bought a car from Dan Roberts…I drove for him in Indiana. I finished third in the nationals in that thing and that’s the car I got. It feels good to get a win in the family car again,” said Stroup beside his Pizza House Clyde, Mama Dukes TRP, GCE LLS., Myer’s Racing Engines, Midwest Dyno Services, Sulphur Town Pub, The Bowman Family, Warwick Entertainment, Bobby’s Truck, Auto and Bus Repair, Wear A Print LLC, TME Services, Advance Auto Parts, Eye Candy Custom Cycles backed #10x.

Fremont, Ohio’s Keith Sorg battled with Shawn Valenti throughout the first 14 laps of the 15-lap dirt truck feature and then held off Jamie Miller in a one-lap dash following a caution on lap 14 to score his fourth career Attica win.

“We blew up our good motor last week on opening night at Fremont. I’ve been kind of upset about that all week so to come out here and win makes up for a lot of that,” said Sorg beside his Fremont Fence, M&L Excavating, Westend Tire, Great Lakes Garage Door backed #4s.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, May 9 for the 37th Annual Eric Phillips Anniversary Classic with the Attica Fremont Championship Series 410 and 305 sprints and the UMP Late Models in action.

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[1]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[6]; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]; 4. 6-Dustin Dinan[2]; 5. 26-Jamie Miller[4]; 6. 36-Seth Schneider[8]; 7. 49I-John Ivy[12]; 8. 19R-Steve Rando[5]; 9. X15-Kasey Ziebold[9]; 10. 8K-Zach Kramer[19]; 11. 12X-Brandon Moore[16]; 12. 4M-Blayne Keckler[13]; 13. 61-Tyler Shullick[10]; 14. 28-Shawn Valenti[17]; 15. 26S-Lee Sommers[21]; 16. 12-Dylan Watson[20]; 17. 2-Brenden Torok[24]; 18. 36J-JJ Henes[7]; 19. 11-Brayden Harrison[11]; 20. 18Z-Brian Razum[14]; 21. 34-Jud Dickerson[23]; 22. 9R-Logan Riehl[15]; 23. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[22]; 24. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[18]

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 26S-Lee Sommers[1]; 2. 34-Jud Dickerson[2]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[3]; 4. 52-Chris Smith[4]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[6]; 6. 5M-Mike Moore[9]; 7. 55-Jim Leaser[5]; 8. 39T-Trevor St Clair[8]; 9. 98-David Hoppes[10]; 10. (DNS) 1S-Keith Whaley

B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[2]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok[4]; 3. 319-Steve Watts[6]; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson[3]; 5. 2T-Tony Alvarez[1]; 6. 13M-Kael Mowrer[7]; 7. 14T-Tim Freeman[8]; 8. 21S-Benji Siferd[10]; 9. (DNS) 13S-Drew Siferd; 10. (DNS) 85-Dustin Feller

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19R-Steve Rando[1]; 2. 36J-JJ Henes[2]; 3. 4M-Blayne Keckler[3]; 4. 28-Shawn Valenti[4]; 5. 26S-Lee Sommers[6]; 6. 0-Bradley Bateson[8]; 7. 63-Randy Ruble[5]; 8. 14T-Tim Freeman[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 61-Tyler Shullick[4]; 2. 49I-John Ivy[7]; 3. 18Z-Brian Razum[6]; 4. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[1]; 5. 2T-Tony Alvarez[8]; 6. 52-Chris Smith[5]; 7. 319-Steve Watts[2]; 8. 5M-Mike Moore[3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Brayden Harrison[2]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]; 3. 9R-Logan Riehl[1]; 4. 8K-Zach Kramer[6]; 5. 34-Jud Dickerson[5]; 6. 2-Brenden Torok[3]; 7. 1S-Keith Whaley[8]; 8. 85-Dustin Feller[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]; 2. 6-Dustin Dinan[1]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4]; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[3]; 5. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[5]; 6. 55-Jim Leaser[7]; 7. 13M-Kael Mowrer[6]; 8. 98-David Hoppes[8]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller[4]; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[1]; 3. 12X-Brandon Moore[3]; 4. 12-Dylan Watson[5]; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2]; 6. 13S-Drew Siferd[7]; 7. 39T-Trevor St Clair[6]; 8. 21S-Benji Siferd[8]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:13.432[7]; 2. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:13.493[8]; 3. 36J-JJ Henes, 00:13.502[2]; 4. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:13.609[5]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:14.028[6]; 6. 26S-Lee Sommers, 00:14.128[3]; 7. 14T-Tim Freeman, 00:15.167[1]; 8. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:59.999[4]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 61-Tyler Shullick, 00:13.485[2]; 2. 5M-Mike Moore, 00:13.629[5]; 3. 319-Steve Watts, 00:13.636[7]; 4. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr, 00:13.720[4]; 5. 52-Chris Smith, 00:13.769[6]; 6. 18Z-Brian Razum, 00:13.851[1]; 7. 49I-John Ivy, 00:13.920[3]; 8. 2T-Tony Alvarez, 00:15.103[8]

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:13.335[7]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:13.433[4]; 3. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:13.543[2]; 4. 9R-Logan Riehl, 00:13.693[6]; 5. 34-Jud Dickerson, 00:13.724[5]; 6. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:13.842[1]; 7. 85-Dustin Feller, 00:14.076[8]; 8. 1S-Keith Whaley, 00:14.360[3]

Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 00:13.283[8]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:13.293[4]; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:13.395[6]; 4. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:13.442[3]; 5. 14S-Jackson Sebetto, 00:13.670[2]; 6. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 00:13.722[5]; 7. 55-Jim Leaser, 00:13.734[7]; 8. 98-David Hoppes, 00:13.869[1]

Qualifying 5 (2 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:13.244[6]; 2. 12X-Brandon Moore, 00:13.398[4]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:13.459[1]; 4. 10X-Dustin Stroup, 00:13.554[5]; 5. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:13.620[2]; 6. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 00:13.647[8]; 7. 13S-Drew Siferd, 00:14.080[7]; 8. 21S-Benji Siferd, 00:59.999[3]