Rains Kill Williams Grove Program Mid-Stream Friday, Outlaws Are Next Week

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Friday night’s sprint car races at Williams Grove Speedway were cancelled when rains hit the track in the middle of the program.

Time trials had been completed for the 33 Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars on hand and the make-up 358 sprint feature was on the track when light rain hit, putting a halt to action.

After a brief shower the track was ironed in and the cars were again on the track, forming up for the start of the make-up feature again when a bout of heavier rain doused the track, ending the night.

Rainchecks from May 2 will be honored.

Visit www.williamsgrove.com to view the complete raincheck policy.

Prior to the rains, Anthony Macri of Dillsburg set fast time in qualifications with a lap of 16.550 seconds.

Macri’s fast time was just five one-thousandths of a second off of the quick time that he posted when the track was last in action back on April 18.

Heat lineups for the 410 sprints were set with pole positions in each of the four events earned by Macri, Lucas Wolfe, Troy Wagaman Jr. and Danny Dietrich.

The make-up Dirty Deeds 358 sprint feature from April 4 will now be contested on May 16.

Williams Grove Speedway will host the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup weekend for World of Outlaws and Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars coming up Friday and Saturday, May 9 and 10 at 7:30 pm both nights.

The HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup will find the outlaws and local Pennsylvania Posse sprint car drivers squaring off in a 25 lap main on Friday with the big prize up for grabs on Saturday night when a 30-lap feature is contested.

The winner will score $12,000 on Friday night before Saturday’s finale pays $15,000 to win plus another $5,000 for Morgan Cup bragging rights, setting up a cool $20,000 take for the finale winner.

