SATURDAY’S ELDORA #LETSRACETWO ﻿USAC SPRINT RACE RAINED OUT

Rossburg, Ohio (May 3, 2025)………Rain has forced cancellation of Saturday’s May 3 #LetsRaceTwo event at Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars.

The event will not be rescheduled.

The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship will return to Eldora Speedway during 4-Crown Nationals weekend on September 18 and 20.

Given the significant amount of rainfall the track received overnight and the forecast that indicates minimal drying time this afternoon before more precipitation likely moves in, Eldora Speedway has made the decision to cancel tonight’s event.

Refund Information:

All advanced tickets will be refunded via the original method of payment. Nothing is required of the patron. Refunds will appear in credit card statements within a week.

Tickets purchased at the track on race week must be mailed back to the Eldora ticket office. A check will then mailed out to the patron. Include the following form when mailing back tickets: www.eldoraspeedway.com/forms/LRT_refund_form.pdf

2-Day pit passes must be mailed back to the track. Once received, the Saturday portion of that purchase will be mailed out via check to the patron. Include the following form when mailing back tickets: www.eldoraspeedway.com/forms/LRT_refund_form.pdf

Suite holders will be contacted individually.

Camping is not a refund situation as the campgrounds are open and utilized. No refund or credit will be issued for any camping space.