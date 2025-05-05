The New Richmond Nightmare and the 410 Ken prevails again at CLS

By Sherri Murawski

New Richmond, WI, May 3rd, 2025 On Saturday, the Pirtek Renegades packed the pits as the Winged Sprints joined forces with the Traditional Sprints at Cedar Lake Speedway’s Spring Open Wheel Spectacular. Thirteen Traditional and Twenty-Two Winged teams checked in at the back gate. In the traditional heat race competition, heat 1, sponsored by James Ackerley Construction and The Post Bar & Grill, was won by Scott Brandt, and heat 2, sponsored by Rapid Press Printing, Bradwell Auto & Truck, and Kiki’s Salsa, was secured by Cam Shafer. For the Winged Sprints, heat 1, sponsored by James Ackerley Construction and The Post Bar & Grill, was claimed by Brad Peterson, while heat 2, sponsored by Rapid Press Printing, was won by Keegan Coss. Jamey Ogston secured the Bradwell Auto & Truck and Kiki’s Salsa Winged heat 3 victory. Zach Widdes showcased his impressive driving skills, racing from fifth to second in heat one of the winged heats to top all drivers with 108 passing points.

Traditional Heat Results

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7B-Scott Brandt[1]; 2. 10Z-Zach Widdes[5]; 3. 5J-Chris Lewis[4]; 4. 7X-Dan Atchison[6]; 5. 28-Westen Johnson[7]; 6. (DNF) THE1-John Vaillancourt[2]; 7. (DNS) 19B-Jack Berger

Heat 2: (8 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[1]; 2. 99-Bryan Roach[2]; 3. 46H-Ken Hron[5]; 4. 55-Joseph Kouba[4]; 5. 17C-Hunter Colton[3]; 6. 5-Kierston Coss[6]

Winged Heat Results

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 93-Brad Peterson[2]; 2. 50-Chase Viebrock[4]; 3. 14-Garrett Tatnell[5]; 4. 1B-Matthew Weber[3]; 5. 95T-Tim Sernett[8]; 6. 12-Jason Flohrs[6]; 7. 390-Mitchell Schoenoff[7]; 8. (DQ) 42X-Brett Peterson[1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Keegan Coss[2]; 2. 17-Austin Phillips[1]; 3. 609-Casey Lang[5]; 4. 62-Ronnie Erickson[3]; 5. 73-Sid Denzer[4]; 6. 3-Jack Lobin[6]; 7. 97-Carl Brunsvold[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 03-Jamey Ogston[3]; 2. 3TK-Tony Kaus[2]; 3. 95-John Vaillancourt[5]; 4. 00-Austin Mosher[7]; 5. 4H-Mitch Hagen[4]; 6. C4-Carl Wade[1]; 7. 16-Willie Ewing[6]

For the Traditional Sprints, the redraw resulted in Hron and Dan Atchison starting in the front row for the 20-lap feature on a slick track. Hron claimed the early lead, with Schafer on his tail, and the two drivers exchanged positions at the top before the red flag was waved. Hron then led the drivers back to green and established a commanding lead, separating himself from the competition. Chasing Hron to the Pirtek checkered flag were Atchison, Bryan Roach, Hunter Colton, and Joseph Kouba.

Traditional Sprints Feature Results

Feature (20 laps): 1. 46H-Ken Hron[1]; 2. 7X-Dan Atchison[2]; 3. 99-Bryan Roach[8]; 4. 17C-Hunter Colton[9]; 5. 55-Joseph Kouba[5]; 6. 5J-Chris Lewis[6]; 7. 28-Westen Johnson[12]; 8. 5-Kierston Coss[13]; 9. (DNF) 7B-Scott Brandt[7]; 10. (DNF) 10Z-Zach Widdes[4]; 11. (DNF) THE1-John Vaillancourt[10]; 12. (DNF) 54-Cam Schafer[3]; 13. (DNF) 19B-Jack Berger[11]

In the Winged Sprints, Brad Peterson, John Vaillancourt, Casey Lang, Garrett Tatnell, and Chase Viebrock set the tone for the 20-lap feature. The racing surface was characterized by its fast yet rough conditions, necessitating drivers to navigate an obstacle course-type racetrack. The competition was marked by several cautions and notable maneuvers by all drivers. For the majority of the race, Brad Peterson and Tatnell held their positions at the top, while Viebrock successfully advanced to the front. Brett Peterson and Jack Lobin, starting seventeenth and nineteenth respectively, demonstrated impressive driving skills as they progressed forward. Ultimately, Viebrock emerged victorious, securing another parking spot in the Pirtek Victory Lane. The top five finishers were Viebrock, Brad Peterson, Brett Peterson, Lang, and Lobin.

Winged Sprints Feature Results

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 50-Chase Viebrock[5]; 2. 93-Brad Peterson[1]; 3. 42X-Brett Peterson[17]; 4. 609-Casey Lang[3]; 5. 3-Jack Lobin[19]; 6. 17-Austin Phillips[9]; 7. 3TK-Tony Kaus[7]; 8. 62-Ronnie Erickson[12]; 9. 00-Austin Mosher[18]; 10. 14-Garrett Tatnell[4]; 11. 12-Jason Flohrs[15]; 12. 16-Willie Ewing[22]; 13. 4H-Mitch Hagen[14]; 14. 1B-Matthew Weber[11]; 15. 390-Mitchell Schoenoff[20]; 16. (DNF) 97-Carl Brunsvold[21]; 17. (DNF) 03-Jamey Ogston[6]; 18. (DNF) 95T-Tim Sernett[10]; 19. (DNF) 95-John Vaillancourt[2]; 20. (DNF) 73-Sid Denzer[13]; 21. (DNF) 7-Keegan Coss[8]; 22. (DNF) C4-Carl Wade[16]

The Pirtek Renegades next event will be Friday, May 16th, at Princeton Speedway for their Sprint Car Special, featuring both our Traditional and Winged Sprints. More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.