Three Nights of Oklahoma, Kansas Racing Brewing for Xtreme Outlaw Midgets

By Matt Skipper

SAPULPA, OK (May 5, 2025) – With two nights of season-opening competition in the books, the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota heads westbound and down toward Oklahoma and Kansas.

The three-day swing begins on Thursday, May 9, in Sapulpa, OK, for the Series debut at Creek County Speedway. The 1/4-mile track, a staple for the American Sprint Car Series National Tour and POWRi National Midget League, welcomes Xtreme to the first trip in the “Sooner State.”

On Friday, the Midgets head to Kansas for the traditional trip to Humboldt Speedway (May 10) and 81 Speedway (May 11). Since 2023, the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets have visited the two tracks in May and welcomed the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association (RMMRA) competitors to compete with Xtreme through the three-day swing.

CREEK COUNTY TICKETS

HUMBOLDT TICKETS

81 TICKETS

WATCH ON DIRTVISION

Here are the top storylines to keep an eye on:

Denney Delivers – Jacob Denney’s first trip to Farmer City Raceway resulted in his first career Xtreme Outlaw Midgets win on Friday, then a fourth-place finish in Saturday’s finale.

The Galloway, OH driver sits one marker back from taking over the lead from Karter Sarff as he prepares to go after Xtreme Outlaw win No. 2 through the three-day trip.

Denney wheeled the No. 67 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM) machine at Creek County Speedway at the Turnpike Challenge, finishing second to teammate Cannon McIntosh. The Kansas facilities of Humboldt and 81 will be a first-time experience for the Ohioan.

RELATED: Jacob Denney Unfazed by Unfamiliarity in First Year as Keith Kunz Motorsports Driver

Fast Debut – While national Midget veterans in Sarff and Denney took home the Feature wins at Farmer City, multiple Xtreme Outlaw rookies made their presence known at the Illini 100.

Trifecta Motorsports rookies and teammates Michael Faccinto and Kameron Key visited the Illinois bullring for the first time in April, and the two drivers left both nights within the top 10. Key got a sniff of Xtreme Outlaw Victory Lane on Saturday night with his runner-up finish to Sarff.

KKM rookie Colton Robinson picked up eighth and ninth-place finishes to leave the Floridian’s first trip to the Illini 100 with a top-10 points standing.

Boomer Sooner – Reining Xtreme Outlaw Midget champion Cannon McIntosh endured a weekend to forget at Farmer City Raceway, as two separate incidents on Friday and Saturday left him with finishes of 15th and 21st.

The Bixby, OK native returns to home state soil he’s found success at with a Turnpike Challenge Feature win at Creek County Speedway in March, an Xtreme triumph at 81 Speedway in 2024, and two podium finishes at Humboldt with the Series.

The pilot of the Toyota-powered Mobil 1 No. 71K sits 16th in the standings, with 132 markers removed from the points lead entering the May weekend.

New No. 40, Same Title Chase – Chase McDermand underwent a complete overhaul of his national Midget career when he became an owner-driver in the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.

The Springfield, IL driver had an improved Illini 100, going from two 12th-place finishes the previous year to two consecutive fifth-place results.

While McDermand’s best career finish at Creek County Speedway was a fourth-place result with the POWRi West Midgets, he swept the Xtreme Outlaw races at Humboldt and 81 in 2023.

When & Where

Thursday, May 8, at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, OK

Friday, May 9, at Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, KS

Saturday, May 10, at 81 Speedway in Wichita, KS

On the internet

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota

Twitter/X – @Xtreme_Outlaw

Instagram – @XtremeOutlaw

Facebook – @XtremeOutlawSeries.WRG

Live broadcast

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com. Annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month.

Current Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Points Standings (View Full Standings)

Karter Sarff: 444 points | Karter Sarff Motorsports No. 21K

Jacob Denney: -1 point | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67

Zach Daum: -20 points | Pat O’Dell No.5D

Chase McDermand: -24 points | Chase McDermand Racing No. 40

Kameron Key: -26 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 9U

Michael Faccinto: -49 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 5U

Colton Robinson: -71 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67K

Trevor Cline: -75 points | Goslant-Cline Racing No. 55

Corbin Rueschenberg: -78 points | Corbin Rueschenberg No. 26

Thomas Meseraull: -82 points | Engler Machine and Tool No. 7X