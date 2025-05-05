World of Outlaws, PA Posse Rivalry Rekindled with Three Battles

By Alex Nieten

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (May 5, 2025) – Sprint Car racing’s fiercest rivalry is ready to be renewed.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Series is heading to Pennsylvania for the first time in 2025 where the PA Posse await. The two sides have battled for bragging rights for decades, and they’re set for another three battles this week.

First up is the Gettysburg Clash at Abbottstown, PA’s Lincoln Speedway on Tuesday, May 6. Then it’s over to Mechanicsburg, PA’s Williams Grove Speedway for the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup on Friday-Saturday, May 9-10. Saturday’s winner will bank $20,000, a $15,000 winner’s share plus a Morgan Cup $5,000 bonus.

There will also be some off-track fun on Thursday, May 8 as the Hershey Sprint Car Experience takes place at Hersheypark Stadium. Fans are encouraged to come out from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to meet many drivers from both the World of Outlaws and PA Posse and celebrate the region’s rich racing history.

The stage is set. The opposing sides are ready for battle. The fans are ready to bring their passion to the track. It’s time to race in Pennsylvania.

For those who can’t attend, NOS Energy Drink and the World of Outlaws are joining forces to power the World’s Largest Sprint Car Watch Party on Friday, May 9, from historic Williams Grove Speedway. Fans can watch with viewers around the world on the RACER Network platforms, DIRTVision, and World of Outlaws social media channels for FREE at 7 p.m. (ET) in what will be the largest number of viewers to watch a Sprint Car race. For more information, visit watchworldofoutlaws.com.

Let’s look at the top storylines entering PA:

ADVANTAGE OUTLAWS: Bragging rights belong to the World of Outlaws as the rivalry is brought back to life.

The Greatest Show on Dirt took five of the showdowns in 2024, making it two straight seasons of supremacy for the travelers. The 2022 chapter was the last time the Posse came out on top when the last battle was complete.

Fortunately for the Posse, they do hold one advantage over the World of Outlaws as the week begins. The one Feature they claimed last year was the Morgan Cup as T.J. Stutts stunned the world at Williams Grove, meaning the coveted cup is in the Posse’s possession until it’s put up for grabs on Saturday night.

POWER IN PA: No matter how loud the fans may boo, Pennsylvania has never intimidated Donny Schatz during his legendary World of Outlaws career.

His Williams Grove résumé is astonishing. Twenty-one times he’s slayed the Posse at the historic half mile. That’s the most amount he’s won with The Greatest Show on Dirt at any track. Among those victories is a record six National Open titles. He’s also been on the podium in 57 of his 144 Feature starts at Williams Grove, meaning he comes home in the top three nearly 40% of the time. Over at Lincoln Schatz is the most recent Series victor, topping last October’s visit for his second win in the Pigeon Hills.

Schatz will head to Pennsylvania on the heels of his best finish of the year. He wheeled the No. 15 from 10th to second at Eldora Speedway and nearly challenged for the victory.

GRAVEL AT THE GROVE: Schatz isn’t the only World of Outlaws champion with a long list of accomplishments at Williams Grove.

It’s where he first raced a 410 Sprint Car. It’s where the seventh win of his World of Outlaws career came when he took the Roth Motorsports No. 83 to a National Open title. That was the first of now nine Series scores at the half mile. The most recent lifted him to 100 career victories, making Gravel only the eighth driver to reach the mark. If he can pick up his 10th Williams Grove World of Outlaws win, he’d join Steve Kinser (38), Donny Schatz (21), Mark Kinser (18), Lance Dewease (17), and Sammy Swindell (16) as the sixth driver with double digits.

The defending champion is fresh off bagging his sixth victory of the year by leading every lap at Eldora Speedway. His point lead is at 80 markers.

HOME WATERS: A trio of races in Pennsylvania means a trio of races on home turf for World of Outlaws veteran Logan Schuchart. The Hanover, PA native cut his teeth in the “Keystone State” before beginning what’s blossomed into a 12-year World of Outlaws career with Shark Racing.

Thirteen years ago, Schuchart topped the All Star Circuit of Champions at Williams Grove for his first 410 Sprint Car win at the Mechanicsburg, PA facility. It took him more than 50 attempts to beat The Greatest Show on Dirt there, but he finally broke through with a last lap pass in 2023. At Lincoln Schuchart is a two-time local winner, claiming a pair in 2013. His closest call to a Lincoln World of Outlaws win was a 2020 runner-up.

The No. 1S team sits second in points with 19 races in the books. Schuchart has been in the top five in five of the last six races.

CA IN PA: Despite California’s bullrings being wildly different from the characteristics of Pennsylvania’s tracks, a trio of “Golden State” gassers with the World of Outlaws have found success in PA.

Lemoore, CA’s Carson Macedo has visited Williams Grove Victory Lane four times. He bested the Posse in a 2020 local race aboard the Kyle Larson Racing No. 2. Since joining forces with Jason Johnson Racing, he’s won thrice in World of Outlaws action including a pair of National Opens. He’s won twice at Lincoln, claiming an ASCoC race in 2018 before a local score in 2020.

Williams Grove is where Giovanni Scelzi became the youngest competitor to win a World of Outlaws Feature in 2018. “Hot Sauce” was only 16 years old when he took the Indy Race Parts No. 71 to his first Series victory. The Fresno, CA native won a local Lincoln race with his current KCP Racing team in 2022.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid was the most recent Californian to conquer Williams Grove as he and Roth Motorsports took the National Open prelim last October. Like Scelzi, Kofoid invaded Lincoln in 2022 to steal a local event.

THE POSSE: The reason the World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse is the sport’s biggest rivalry is PA has proven to consistently give the country’s best drivers their toughest local competition and expect no different this week.

Dillsburg, PA’s Anthony Macri leads the local contingent against the World of Outlaws. He’s already won five times in 2025 including two apiece at Lincoln and Williams Grove. “The Concrete Kid” claimed the 2023 Gettysburg Clash in thrilling fashion with a last lap pass. He’s yet to win at Williams Grove with the World of Outlaws, but he’s been in the top five in nine of his last 17 tries including a pair of podiums.

Lance Dewease is always one to watch when The Greatest Show on Dirt invades the porch, especially at Williams Grove. Of the Fayetteville, PA native’s 20 career Series triumphs, 17 of them have come courtesy of “The Grove.”

Danny Dietrich (Gettysburg, PA) will be on the hunt for his first World of Outlaws checkered flag since 2019. The first two of his career came at Lincoln (2012 and 2013), and he added two more at Williams Grove in 2015 and 2016). He’s a three-time local winner this season with a pair at BAPS Motor Speedway and one at Lincoln.

York, PA’s Chase Dietz has elevated his name into the favorites to defend home turf for the Posse. He hasn’t finished worse than fourth in four tries at Lincoln this year with Stehman Motorsports including a win in the track’s season opener. Last October he picked up a World of Outlaws podium at Williams Grove.

Expect plenty of more Posse power this week including reigning Morgan Cup champion T.J. Stutts (Liverpool, PA), Freddie Rahmer (Salfordville, PA), Lucas Wolfe (Mechanicsburg, PA), Troy Wagaman Jr. (Hanover, PA), Kyle Moody (Wellsville, PA), Matt Campbell (Fawn Grove, PA), and more.

