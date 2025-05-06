“410” SPRINT CARS TO SEE ANOTHER PURSE INCREASE IN 2025 AT SHARON

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…In an effort to continue to be the leader in “410” Sprint Car racing in the region by not only showcasing this exciting division to the fans in the grandstands but also live to the world on DIRTVision, Sharon Speedway is thrilled to announce yet another increase to the weekly payoff.

The feature payoff for all 2025 Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Car events part of the Bala Management “Super Series” now stands at $17,660! We can’t thank Scott and Ann Thompson of Bala Management enough for their continued support. Also, this increase is made possible by the tremendous support of the racers and fans.

This marks the fourth increase in payoff over the past several years. Highlighting this year’s increase is $2,000 now going to runner-up and $1,400 for third. The following payoff will be in effect beginning with this Saturday night’s opener:

1. $4,000 2. $2,000 3. $1,400 4. $900 5. $675 6. $650 7. $625 8. $600 9. $550 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $410 15-24. $400. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.

There are no membership fees to race at Sharon.

