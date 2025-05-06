81 Speedway Is Up Next!

From High Limit Racing

The High Rollers of Kubota High Limit Racing have traveled north to Wichita for the Evans Building Battle at 81 – the series debut at the 3/8-mile dirt track.

NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson, Ty Gibbs and Corey Day join the 14-car High Roller field for the $20,000-to-win Roto-Rooter Midweek Series event. Rico Abreu, who won the Stockyard Stampede finale at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, is the favorite at 81 Speedway, having won the World of Outlaws events at the track in both 2023 and 2024.

Reserved and both adult and children’s general admission tickets are available online and at the track’s ticket office on race day. A limited amount of backstretch tailgate parking passes are still available online as well. Pit Passes are available for purchase only at the track on race day.

Remember, only fans who pre-purchase tickets online are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll!

If you can’t join us for the Evans Building Battle at 81, watch live on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing.

What To Know Before You Go to 81 Speedway (all times local):

Date: Wednesday, May 7

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 4pm

Clear Bag Policy: See below graphic for restrictions on bags in grandstand area.

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm (7pm, ET)

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until opening ceremonies at 7:25pm.

Heat Races Begin: 7:30pm

Tickets: Available online and at the gate on race day.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are only available for purchase at the track on race day.

Backstretch Tailgate Parking: A limited number remain available online. RVs are not permitted in the tailgate parking area. Tailgate parking passes do not include pit passes. Pit passes are required for every passenger inside the vehicle.

Camping: For information on camping, call the speedway at 316-755-1781.