Lincoln’s Gettysburg Clash Moved to Wednesday, May 7

With showers falling all day Monday in Abbottstown, PA, thunderstorms arriving in the evening bringing heavy rain to Lincoln Speedway, and weather models showing more precipitation on Tuesday morning, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series and track officials have agreed to postpone the Gettysburg Clash to Wednesday, May 7.

The decision comes with keeping the safety of teams and traveling fans in mind, and to ensure they are given the best racing experience with Wednesday having a good weather outlook.