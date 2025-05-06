Season Tickets on Sale for Oswego Speedway’s 2025 Schedule – Buy Now and Save Before May 15

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 6, 2025) – Oswego Speedway has announced that reserved season tickets for the 2025 racing season are now available for purchase.

Fans can secure their General Admission or Reserved Seat season ticket at the price of $230 by visiting the Speedway office or calling (315) 342-0646 through Thursday, May 15. Beginning on Friday, May 16, the price will increase to $250. Purchasing early not only provides a cost savings but also gives ticket holders the opportunity to choose from available reserved seats.

Season tickets for the Oswego Speedway include admission to all regular season events, excluding Budweiser Classic Weekend.

Oswego Speedway is just weeks away from kicking off its 74th season with a thrilling ‘Opening Week Extravaganza’ featuring two straight weekends of racing action. It all begins Saturday, May 24, when the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodifieds make their much-anticipated return for the first round of the Oswego Super Challenge Series, sharing the spotlight with the Pathfinder Bank SBS and J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds.

The action continues on Saturday, May 31, as the Novelis Supermodifieds launch their 2025 points chase with the prestigious 60-lap Jim Shampine Memorial, once again joined by the SBS and Winged 350 Supers.

Tickets, season camping, and more are all available now at OswegoSpeedway.com. For any questions, contact track manager Caylee Demm at cdemm@oswegospeedway.com.

Stay connected with Oswego Speedway for continued updates leading up to the start of the 2025 season. Visit OswegoSpeedway.com, follow on Facebook or X (@OswegoSpeedway), and Instagram (@OfficialOswegoSpeedway).

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8-mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at Oswego Speedway, making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full-blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule from May through September. Oswego Speedway is often referred to as the “Indy of the East,” with no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors having raced at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.