Kofoid Bests Posse to Claim Lincoln’s Gettysburg Clash

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (May 7, 2025) – The first World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series battle with the Pennsylvania Posse of 2025 lived up to the hype.

Lincoln Speedway’s Gettysburg Clash delivered all you could ask for. One of the current stars of the World of Outlaws tour leading the way. A hungry Posse member chasing his first Series win. Traffic tightening the gap up front late. The fans going crazy.

This was the story on Wednesday as The Greatest Show on Dirt made its first stop of the year in the “Keystone State.” Penngrove, CA’s Michael “Buddy” Kofoid started on the pole of the 35-lap finale in the Roth Motorsports No. 83 and drove away to an early advantage, but York, PA’s Chase Dietz was ready to give him a challenge.

Dietz started sixth and wasted no time beginning his charge. He was third by Lap 3. One rotation later around the Fabulous Lincoln Speedway he took over the runner-up spot. The local managed to briefly swipe the lead from Kofoid on a restart, sending the crowd into a frenzy. But Kofoid wasn’t shaken by the moment as he took it right back and drove away.

Kofoid looked to be on his way to a cozy victory with a one-second advantage with three laps to go, but some late struggles with traffic brought Dietz closer and closer. When the white flag waved, the Stehman Motorsports No. 23D was within striking distance. Dietz threw it in hard in the final set of corners but just didn’t have enough to get by. Kofoid held on. World of Outlaws: 1. Posse: 0.

“It was difficult,” Kofoid said of navigating traffic late. “Not so much in (Turns) 3 and 4 just because the cushion was easier to run, and there was more distance from me to the fence. (Turns) 1 and 2 always seems to get really slick where you kind of feel like, even when you get set in, you have a tendency to slide to the cushion if you’re down there. I felt really good on the top, and there were times where even if I didn’t feel great, I still feel like I could make good speed and wasn’t losing as far as the lappers on the bottom. When it gets that slick into (Turn) 1, I feel like it’s good to cut across here. Then at the end I kind of got back higher, and that kind of felt just as good again. I’m kind of out of breath.”

Kofoid is up to three World of Outlaws wins in 2025 with Dennis and Teresa Roth’s crew, which puts him in a tie for the second most. His 13th career victory equals him with Brooke Tatnell and Terry McCarl for 39th all-time. He joins Brad Sweet and Rico Abreu as only the third Californian to top a World of Outlaws race at the Abbottstown, PA oval.

“I was glad we were able to just start clicking laps off,” Kofoid said. “A car this good that’s Dylan, Nate, and John. I’m just lucky I get to drive it. I feel like I could move around good. This is a place where you’ve got to watch the track and see what it’s going to do.”

Dietz’s runner-up marked a career best finish with the World of Outlaws. He’s finished second or better in four of his five races at Lincoln this year including local shows. Dietz undoubtedly wanted to be the one standing in Victory Lane, but he kept his head high after making the Posse fans proud. He and his team have shown they can contend with the best. He knows their time will come.

“Right at the end I got right to him, and the lane just didn’t clear enough for me there to get to at least attempt a slider there,” Dietz said. “I’m just extremely proud of these guys… I’m really tired of finishing second. I can tell you that. We’re pushing like hell. They’re going to come. We’re learning. We’re getting some of these experiences and putting ourselves in these positions. It’s helping me as a driver. We’re going to pull them off.”

Anthony Macri completed the top three to give the Posse possession of two thirds of the podium. The Dillsburg, PA driver snuck by David Gravel on the final circuit to complete a strong night with The Greatest Show on Dirt.

“I just kind of pulled my wing back with about three laps to go and committed myself to running the bottom,” Macri said. “The more I got my wing back the more I could pick my pace up and the harder I could run. Fortunately for me, he got bottled up with those lapped cars, and I got a good run coming off (Turn) 2 and just drove it in there as hard as I could and hoped he didn’t cross me over and have a good run down the straightaway. It panned out for us.”

David Gravel and Sheldon Haudenschild completed the top five.

A 20th to ninth effort gave Logan Schuchart his Series leading fourth KSE Racing Hard Charger of 2025.

Chase Dietz claimed his third career Simpson Quick Time in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races went to Chase Dietz (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Danny Dietrich (Real American Beer Heat Two), Skylar Gee (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Giovanni Scelzi (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Michael Kofoid.

Kofoid also topped the Toyota Dash.

Matt Campbell won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Conner Morrell.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 23D-Chase Dietz[6]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri[7]; 4. 2-David Gravel[2]; 5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[12]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo[11]; 7. 99-Skylar Gee[3]; 8. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[8]; 9. 1S-Logan Schuchart[20]; 10. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]; 11. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[10]; 12. 15-Donny Schatz[14]; 13. 17B-Bill Balog[18]; 14. X-Matt Campbell[21]; 15. 23-Garet Williamson[25]; 16. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[26]; 17. 99M-Kyle Moody[9]; 18. 2C-Cole Macedo[15]; 19. 6-Zach Hampton[17]; 20. 7S-Chris Windom[24]; 21. 4-Zane DeVault[22]; 22. 95-Kody Hartlaub[19]; 23. 71-Parker Price Miller[13]; 24. 69K-Ryan Smith[16]; 25. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[5]; 26. 28M-Conner Morrell[23]; 27. 51-Freddie Rahmer[27]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. X-Matt Campbell[4]; 2. 4-Zane DeVault[1]; 3. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]; 4. 7S-Chris Windom[3]; 5. 23-Garet Williamson[6]; 6. 41R-Logan Rumsey[8]; 7. 45-Jeff Halligan[7]; 8. 5-Tyler Ross[10]; 9. 66-Ryan Newton[13]; 10. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[9]; 11. 91-Preston Lattomus[11]; 12. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[16]; 13. 75-Cameron Smith[2]; 14. 5E-Aaron Bollinger[14]; 15. 88-Brandon Rahmer[15]; 16. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[12]

C Feature (8 Laps): 1. 88-Brandon Rahmer[1]; 2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[3]; 3. 67-JJ Loss[5]; 4. 88J-Joey Amantea[6]; 5. 23A-Chris Arnold[9]; 6. 39-Derek Hauck[2]; 7. 1X-Chad Trout[4]; 8. 6K-Dylan Norris[7]; 9. 20-Brady Bacon[8]; 10. 11P-TJ Stutts[10]; 11. 51-Freddie Rahmer[11]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[2]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee[4]; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich[3]; 5. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[5]; 6. 23D-Chase Dietz[6]; 7. 39M-Anthony Macri[8]; 8. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[7]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23D-Chase Dietz[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[2]; 3. 99M-Kyle Moody[3]; 4. 71-Parker Price Miller[4]; 5. 6-Zach Hampton[7]; 6. 7S-Chris Windom[9]; 7. 45-Jeff Halligan[11]; 8. 91-Preston Lattomus[10]; 9. 88-Brandon Rahmer[12]; 10. 4-Zane DeVault[5]; 11. 6K-Dylan Norris[6]; 12. 51-Freddie Rahmer[8]

Real American Beer Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]; 2. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[1]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[5]; 4. 2C-Cole Macedo[3]; 5. 95-Kody Hartlaub[4]; 6. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]; 7. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[7]; 8. 66-Ryan Newton[11]; 9. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[8]; 10. 67-JJ Loss[9]; 11. 23A-Chris Arnold[10]

WIX Filter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Skylar Gee[1]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[7]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog[3]; 6. X-Matt Campbell[11]; 7. 41R-Logan Rumsey[9]; 8. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[8]; 9. 75-Cameron Smith[4]; 10. 1X-Chad Trout[6]; 11. 20-Brady Bacon[10]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]; 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]; 4. 69K-Ryan Smith[3]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[8]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson[7]; 7. 5-Tyler Ross[10]; 8. 5E-Aaron Bollinger[6]; 9. 39-Derek Hauck[9]; 10. 88J-Joey Amantea[11]; 11. 11P-TJ Stutts[5]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Group A (2 Laps): 1. 23D-Chase Dietz, 00:13.344[8]; 2. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 00:13.348[3]; 3. 2-David Gravel, 00:13.350[19]; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich, 00:13.481[17]; 5. 99M-Kyle Moody, 00:13.484[1]; 6. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:13.518[10]; 7. 71-Parker Price Miller, 00:13.522[4]; 8. 95-Kody Hartlaub, 00:13.536[21]; 9. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:13.547[5]; 10. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:13.592[6]; 11. 6K-Dylan Norris, 00:13.600[20]; 12. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:13.629[11]; 13. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:13.633[12]; 14. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 00:13.698[15]; 15. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 00:13.726[2]; 16. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 00:13.774[13]; 17. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:13.829[23]; 18. 67-JJ Loss, 00:13.835[9]; 19. 91-Preston Lattomus, 00:13.864[16]; 20. 23A-Chris Arnold, 00:13.877[7]; 21. 45-Jeff Halligan, 00:13.884[18]; 22. 66-Ryan Newton, 00:13.917[22]; 23. 88-Brandon Rahmer, 00:14.048[14]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Group B (2 Laps): 1. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:13.521[11]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:13.567[9]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:13.704[8]; 4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:13.710[13]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:13.728[17]; 6. 69K-Ryan Smith, 00:13.732[12]; 7. 75-Cameron Smith, 00:13.771[7]; 8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:13.801[10]; 9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:13.808[15]; 10. 11P-TJ Stutts, 00:13.816[21]; 11. 1X-Chad Trout, 00:13.867[4]; 12. 5E-Aaron Bollinger, 00:13.873[18]; 13. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:13.897[2]; 14. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:13.899[14]; 15. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr, 00:13.901[20]; 16. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:13.948[3]; 17. 41R-Logan Rumsey, 00:13.979[5]; 18. 39-Derek Hauck, 00:13.986[1]; 19. 20-Brady Bacon, 00:14.002[19]; 20. 5-Tyler Ross, 00:14.067[16]; 21. X-Matt Campbell, 00:14.126[6]; 22. 88J-Joey Amantea, 00:14.416[22]