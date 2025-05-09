USAC SPRINTS ADD MISSOURI’S ﻿LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY TO SCHEDULE ON SEP. 6

By Richie Murray

Wheatland, Missouri (May 8, 2025)………For the first time in nearly two decades, the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship will be headed back to Wheatland, Missouri’s Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday night, September 6, 2025.

The addition of Lucas Oil Speedway’s Rod End Supply Diamond Dirt Duel to the slate replaces the previously scheduled USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event for September 6 at Odessa, Missouri’s I-70 Motorsports Park. The I-70 event has been removed from the series schedule.

The 3/8-mile, semi-banked dirt oval previously hosted the series just once back in September 2006 with Josh Wise scoring the victory in Tony Stewart Racing’s No. 20.

The first weekend in September presents a double race weekend for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship on both sides of the Mississippi River. On Friday night, September 5, the series returns to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois. The following evening, on Saturday night, September 6, the series ventures back to Lucas Oil Speedway for the first time in 19 years.

The state of Missouri has hosted 23 previous USAC National Sprint Car events dating back to 1970. The most recent of those was held at I-70 in 2022, won by Robert Ballou.

Ballou will be one of many USAC National Sprint Car regulars on hand for the event along with fellow series champions Justin Grant, Logan Seavey and C.J. Leary, plus feature winning drivers Kyle Cummins, Jake Swanson, Briggs Danner, Mitchel Moles, Kevin Thomas Jr., Jadon Rogers and many more.

Information on the race day schedule at Lucas Oil Speedway as well as additional details will be announced shortly. Stay tuned to USAC’s website at www.usacracing.com and on Lucas Oil Speedway’s website at https://www.lucasoilspeedway.com/.