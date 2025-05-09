Williams Grove Cancels First Round Morgan Cup Action Friday

From Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Rains through mid-day and a soggy forecast have forced World of Outlaws and Williams Grove Speedway officials to pull the plug on night one of Morgan Cup action slated for Friday night at the track.

The focus now shifts to tomorrow, Saturday night, May 10, when the oval will host the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup finale for World of Outlaws and Lawrence Chevrolet Pennsylvania Posse sprint cars, at 7:30 pm.

The HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup will find the outlaws and local Pennsylvania Posse sprint car drivers squaring off for the big prize on Saturday night when a 30-lap feature is contested.

The winner will score $15,000 to win plus another $5,000 for Morgan Cup bragging rights, setting up a cool $20,000 payday.

Named after late track owner Morgan Hughes, the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup is contested each May to establish bragging rights between the outlaws and Williams Grove drivers.

The home of the Morgan Cup champion lays claim to the Morgan Cup trophy itself for the ensuing year, either at the speedway office in Mechanicsburg or at World of Outlaws headquarters in Concord, North Carolina.

Event sponsor HVAC Distributors Inc. based in Mount Joy is a full-service wholesale distributor and manufacturers representative of residential and light commercial heating and air-conditioning equipment and accessories.

In business since 1987, HVAC Distributors Inc. serves the residential new construction, residential replacement and light commercial segments of the HVAC industry in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Northern Virginia, Eastern Ohio and Western New York.

Adult general admission Saturday is $35 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

