Anthony Macri Conquers Williams Grove, Keeps Morgan Cup for Posse

By Alex Nieten

MECHANICSBURG, PA (May 10, 2025) – The Morgan Cup is staying at Williams Grove Speedway another year.

The Pennsylvania Posse have bragging rights once again as Dillsburg, PA’s Anthony Macri made them proud on Saturday night at the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup finale. He started on the front row of the 30-lapper and had to face challenges from a pair of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champions.

First up was Donny Schatz. The Fargo, ND legend stalked Macri through the early stages of the race and even slipped by him to lead Lap 10. But Macri refused to be rattled. In fact, he got up on the wheel and ripped right back by the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing No. 15.

Then it was the defending Series titlist surging late to give Macri and fight and attempt to steal the Morgan Cup for the World of Outlaws. David Gravel rose into the runner-up spot on Lap 23 and closed a bit in traffic over the next couple laps.

But both Schatz and Gravel ultimately proved to be no match. Macri made the right moves in the closing laps through traffic and held on. The Posse fans all rose to their feet as the Macri Motorsports No. 39 took the checkered flag and banked $20,000 along with bragging rights.

“It feels pretty badass and surreal really right now,” Macri said. “Before that red (flag) came out, I didn’t know if we were going to be standing up here or not. I just kind of had to pick my pace up. I just kind of figured I had to pick the pace up there, and that’s what I did. I got the wing back and kept working with the car and here we are.”

Macri’s score knots up the World of Outlaws and PA Posse rivalry after a pair of races in 2025. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and Roth Motorsports topped Wednesday’s visit to Lincoln Speedway. Saturday marked Macri’s fourth career win with The Greatest Show on Dirt. He also put his name in exclusive company, joining Don Kreitz Jr. has only the second Pennsylvania native to beat the World of Outlaws at Port Royal Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and Williams Grove Speedway.

The runner-up spot went to Gravel and the Big Game Motorsports crew. The effort gave Gravel 13 podiums during the 2025 campaign. The Watertown, CT native knew he had a fast car, but things not falling his way in traffic might have cost him a shot to really take the battle to Macri for the Cup.

“That’s probably the best I’ve felt at Williams Grove ever in a Feature in this 2 car,” Gravel said. “Really happy with the race car Cody (Jacobs), Pete (Stephens), and Zach (Patterson) gave me. I felt really good there. I needed the bottom. I felt really good on the bottom, and then the top was the only thing open there at the end. All the lapped cars were low, and I was struggling on the cushion a little bit, but I still felt really good there. Really happy with our performance overall tonight.”

Danny Dietrich climbed onto the final step of the podium in the closing circuits after dueling with Donny Schatz to the checkered flag. The Gettysburg, PA native’s performance in the Gary Kauffman Racing No. 48 gave the Posse even more bragging rights as they took four of the six podium positions over the two nights of action this past week. If it wasn’t for a mid-race restart that dropped him to fifth, Dietrich might’ve had a shot to find his way into the fight for the victory.

“I wish it would’ve stayed green,” Dietrich said. “When T.J. Stutts spun there and we had that red, being on the inside row wasn’t the place to be there in third. I would’ve much rather been fourth, but that’s part of racing at Williams Grove. I just kind of spun the tires off of (Turn) 4 and couldn’t get in front of David (Gravel) there, and then the 67 (Justin Whittall) kind of freight trained me. I just wasn’t in the racetrack and kind of had to play catch up from there.”

Donny Schatz and Justin Whittall rounded out the top five.

Driving from 25th to 13th earned Lance Dewease the KSE Racing Hard Charger.

Logan Schuchart claimed his 38th career Simpson Quick Time in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races went to Logan Schuchart (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), David Gravel (Real American Beer Heat Two), Anthony Macri (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Justin Whittall (TheGreateastStoreonDirt.com Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Bill Balog, and he topped the Toyota Dash.

Ashton Torgerson won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Carson Macedo.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars return to Canada for the first time in eight years with two nights (May 14-15) at Ontario’s Ohsweken Speedway for the Federated Auto Parts Showdown at Ohsweken. Then on Sunday, May 18 it’s over to Long Sault, Ontario’s Cornwall Motor Speedway for the PartSource World of Outlaws Invasion. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

For the remaining 2025 schedule, CLICK HERE.

Every World of Outlaws lap all season long is broadcast live on DIRTVision.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]; 2. 2-David Gravel[5]; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[4]; 5. 67-Justin Whittall[7]; 6. 83-Michael Kofoid[9]; 7. 51-Freddie Rahmer[18]; 8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[14]; 9. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[12]; 10. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[11]; 11. 23D-Chase Dietz[22]; 12. 6-Zach Hampton[13]; 13. 12-Lance Dewease[25]; 14. 69K-Daryn Pittman[23]; 15. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]; 16. 8-Brock Zearfoss[16]; 17. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[20]; 18. 23-Garet Williamson[15]; 19. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[21]; 20. 1X-Chad Trout[17]; 21. 7S-Chris Windom[19]; 22. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 23. 20-Brady Bacon[24]; 24. 41-Carson Macedo[10]; 25. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]; 26. 11-TJ Stutts[26]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 2. 23D-Chase Dietz[2]; 3. 69K-Daryn Pittman[13]; 4. 20-Brady Bacon[4]; 5. 12-Lance Dewease[7]; 6. 2C-Cole Macedo[11]; 7. 75-Cameron Smith[9]; 8. 39-Derek Hauck[6]; 9. 35-Austin Bishop[10]; 10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]; 11. 4-Zane DeVault[3]; 12. 95-Kody Hartlaub[8]; 13. 11-TJ Stutts[14]; 14. 45-Jeff Halligan[12]

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 69K-Daryn Pittman[2]; 2. 11-TJ Stutts[1]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee[6]; 4. 1W-Ryan Taylor[4]; 5. 19-Tyler Ross[7]; 6. 88J-Joey Amantea[5]; 7. 66-Ryan Newton[10]; 8. 91-Preston Lattomus[11]; 9. 17BX-Steve Buckwalter[3]; 10. 3D-Dave Grube[8]; 11. 71-Parker Price Miller[9]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri[3]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[2]; 5. 2-David Gravel[8]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]; 7. 67-Justin Whittall[4]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 4. 6-Zach Hampton[9]; 5. 1X-Chad Trout[3]; 6. 4-Zane DeVault[7]; 7. 12-Lance Dewease[8]; 8. 2C-Cole Macedo[6]; 9. 11-TJ Stutts[10]; 10. 88J-Joey Amantea[11]; 11. 71-Parker Price Miller[5]

Real American Beer Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 28M-Conner Morrell[4]; 3. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[2]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[6]; 5. 7S-Chris Windom[8]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]; 7. 75-Cameron Smith[7]; 8. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[3]; 9. 17BX-Steve Buckwalter[9]; 10. 19-Tyler Ross[11]; 11. 91-Preston Lattomus[10]

WIX Filter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog[2]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]; 5. 51-Freddie Rahmer[8]; 6. 23D-Chase Dietz[3]; 7. 39-Derek Hauck[9]; 8. 35-Austin Bishop[6]; 9. 69K-Daryn Pittman[11]; 10. 99-Skylar Gee[5]; 11. 66-Ryan Newton[10]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Justin Whittall[1]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz[4]; 3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]; 4. 8-Brock Zearfoss[8]; 5. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[3]; 6. 20-Brady Bacon[6]; 7. 95-Kody Hartlaub[5]; 8. 45-Jeff Halligan[7]; 9. 1W-Ryan Taylor[9]; 10. 3D-Dave Grube[10]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Group A (2 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:16.471[19]; 2. 2-David Gravel, 00:16.575[11]; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich, 00:16.575[15]; 4. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr, 00:16.692[22]; 5. 1X-Chad Trout, 00:16.776[12]; 6. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 00:16.791[20]; 7. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:16.792[17]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:16.817[8]; 9. 71-Parker Price Miller, 00:16.832[2]; 10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:16.838[5]; 11. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:16.851[18]; 12. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:16.851[9]; 13. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:16.887[21]; 14. 75-Cameron Smith, 00:16.962[1]; 15. 12-Lance Dewease, 00:16.976[13]; 16. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:17.006[10]; 17. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:17.110[4]; 18. 17BX-Steve Buckwalter, 00:17.157[16]; 19. 11-TJ Stutts, 00:17.273[14]; 20. 91-Preston Lattomus, 00:17.330[3]; 21. 88J-Joey Amantea, 00:17.466[6]; 22. 19-Tyler Ross, 00:17.537[7]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Group B (2 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:16.515[8]; 2. 67-Justin Whittall, 00:16.648[13]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:16.681[12]; 4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:16.720[5]; 5. 23D-Chase Dietz, 00:16.757[11]; 6. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 00:16.770[4]; 7. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:16.786[2]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:16.809[17]; 9. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:16.846[3]; 10. 95-Kody Hartlaub, 00:16.883[6]; 11. 35-Austin Bishop, 00:16.941[14]; 12. 20-Brady Bacon, 00:16.962[9]; 13. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:16.969[15]; 14. 45-Jeff Halligan, 00:17.011[10]; 15. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 00:17.057[7]; 16. 8-Brock Zearfoss, 00:17.137[18]; 17. 39-Derek Hauck, 00:17.159[16]; 18. 1W-Ryan Taylor, 00:17.241[1]; 19. 66-Ryan Newton, 00:17.265[19]; 20. 3D-Dave Grube, 00:17.307[21]; 21. 69K-Daryn Pittman, 00:18.394[20]