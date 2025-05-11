KENNY MILLER III ETCHES ﻿USAC EAST COAST SPRINT WIN AT BAPS

By Kurt Bettler

York Haven, Pennsylvania (May 10, 2025)………In the last 72 hours, more than two inches of rain had fallen onto York Haven, Pennsylvania’s BAPS Motor Speedway. However, promoter Kolten Gouse and his staff were prepared for the challenge.

The old saying “ruts and guts” came to fruition as the 3/8-mile dirt oval had great character for the wingless warriors of the USAC Innovative Machine & Technology East Coast Sprint Car Series Presented by Baer Den Farms.

Twenty-three cars were signed in for competition. However, after a few mishaps, a few were found vacant, and no consolation race was needed. Three thrilling heat races were won by Kenny Miller III, Christian Bruno and Mark Smith. The redraw put Miller on the pole for the 25-lap feature.

When the green flag flew, it was Miller jumping into the lead, but Bruno ripped the bottom to put up a challenge. Back in the pack, Smith made quick work to charge his way into the top-five.

As the race wore on, there were a few setbacks. Billy Ney lost an engine on a restart, while Patrick Chilmonik disposed of a rearend gear and Steve Wilbur had a suspension issue. When the race roared back to life, the competition heated up. The cars used all of the speedway’s surface, high and low.

However, on lap four, the red light was displayed for a tangle involving Ronald Helmick, Blaine Emery and a flipping Jason Cherry across the start/finish line. All drivers were okay.

Following the ensuing restart, Miller checked out after a few short sliders from Bruno. At the same time, reigning series champion Steven Drevicki started to creep his way into the hunt. Drevicki had already wrangled his way past Smith, Ed Aikin and Bobby Butler.

Up front, Miller caught a hornet’s nest. Bruno and Drevicki were chomping at the bit to get to the rear of the Miller’s Weikel Racewear No. 23m. Despite it all, Miller was masterful through traffic.

Drevicki shot into the second spot and marched to the rear bumper of Miller with four laps remaining. The duo switched lines until meeting traffic with three to go and now the race was on. Drevicki pulled alongside Miller a handful of times, but Miller (Morgantown, Pennsylvania) was not to be denied as he scored his first USAC East Coast Sprint Car win of the season, and the eighth of his career.

Precision Lathing was a proud sponsor for the evening, and their entry of Bobby Butler from Phillipsburg, New Jersey collected a solid fifth place result from his seventh starting spot.

USAC IMT EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE RESULTS: May 10, 2025 – BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, Pennsylvania

BDB GRAPHICS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Kenny Miller III (#23m Miller), 2. Ronald Helmick (#22R Helmick), 3. Bobby Butler (#5B Butler), 4. Gary Hutson (#44 Hutson), 5. Jordan Fulton (#37 Fulton), 6. Scott Frack (#39x Frack). NT

E. SCHNEIDER & SONS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Christian Bruno (#17 Bruno), 2. Jason Cherry (#67 Cherry), 3. Billy Ney (#83 Ney), 4. Blaine Emery (#35 Thomas), 5. Steve Wilbur (#59 Prior), 6. Brett Rose (#45R Rose), 7. Lee Kauffman (#96 Kauffman), 8. Dirk Rimrott (#27 Rimrott). 2:27.976

PREMIER LATHING INC. THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Mark Smith (#M1 Smith), 2. Steven Drevicki (#19 Drevicki) 3. Ed Aikin (#7 Aikin), 4. Tony Jackson (#340 Callahan), 5. Chris Allen Jr. (#71 Allen), 6. Patrick Chilmonik (#1 Chilmonik) 7. Hunter Fulton (#7H Fulton). 2.26.285

ALSO AT THE TRACK: Jason Gindlesperger (#76x Gindlesperger) & Jake Galloway (#27G Galloway).

FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kenny Miller III (1), 2. Steven Drevicki (9), 3. Christan Bruno (2), 4. Ed Aikin (6), 5. Bobby Butler (7), 6. Mark Smith (8), 7. Chris Allen Jr. (15), 8. Tony Jackson (13), 9. Blaine Emery (11), 10. Lee Kauffman (18), 11. Jordan Fulton (13), 12. Gary Hudson (10), 13 Brett Rose (16), 14. Dirk Rimrott (20), 15. Hunter Fulton (19), 16. Patrick Chilmonik (17), 17. Steve Wilbur (14), 18. Billy Ney (4), 19. Jason Cherry (5), 20. Ronald Helmick (3). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Kenny Miller III.

USAC IMT EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS POINTS: 1-Kenny Miller III-221, 2-Steven Drevicki-220, 3-Ed Aikin-200, 4-Christian Bruno-194, 5-Jason Cherry-143, 6-Billy Ney-121, 7-Kyle Spence-119, 8-Ronald Helmick-118, 9-Mike Haggenbottom-108, 10-Chris Allen Jr.-107.

NEXT USAC IMT EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE: May 31, 2025 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal Pennsylvania

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Bitner Automotive Fast Time: Kenny Miller

BDB Graphic First Heat Winner: Kenny Miller III

E. Schneider & Sons Second Heat Winner: Christian Bruno

Premier Lathing INC Third Heat Winner: Mark Smith

C & C Landscaping Hard Charger: Chris Allen (15th to 7th)

Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic Poker Chip Draw: Dirk Rimrott

JPA Hard Luck Award: Scott Frack (flipped while leading the first heat)