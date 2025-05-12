Abreu Steals one from Peck at Kokomo !

Kokomo,in (May 12,2025)- Rico Abreu only led one lap Monday night at Kokomo Speedway. It was the the money lap. Justin Peck led 39 laps of the Kubota High Limit Racing feature while Abreu kept him in his sights and coming to the checkers Abreu went to the high side and passed Peck at the line for a $20,000 payday. Following Abreu and Peck was Brad Sweet, Tyler Courtney and Brady Bacon.
Kubota A Feature (40 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu[1]; 2. 26-Justin Peck[2]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet[5]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]; 5. 21H-Brady Bacon[3]; 6. 57-Kyle Larson[17]; 7. 87-Aaron Reutzel[8]; 8. 13-Daison Pursley[7]; 9. 19-Brent Marks[9]; 10. 27-Emerson Axsom[10]; 11. 88-Tanner Thorson[22]; 12. 9R-Chase Randall[16]; 13. 14-Spencer Bayston[19]; 14. 7N-Darin Naida[13]; 15. 2KS-Cory Eliason[11]; 16. 24D-Danny Sams III[21]; 17. 24S-Logan Seavey[12]; 18. 5-Brenham Crouch[15]; 19. 14BC-Corey Day[14]; 20. 4-Zane DeVault[24]; 21. 9-Kasey Kahne[25]; 22. 23-Jimmy Light[20]; 23. 71-Parker Price Miller[6]; 24. 42-Sye Lynch[18]; 25. 51-Scotty Thiel[23]
Winters Performance B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 24D-Danny Sams III[1]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson[4]; 3. 51-Scotty Thiel[3]; 4. 4-Zane DeVault[5]; 5. 12X-Cale Thomas[6]; 6. 3P-Kyle Cummins[8]; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius[9]; 8. 34-Sterling Cling[7]; 9. 9-Kasey Kahne[11]; 10. 6-Brandon Wimmer[12]; 11. 16TH-Kevin Newton[13]; 12. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[2]; 13. 16C-Max Guilford[10]
FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu[1]; 2. 26-Justin Peck[2]; 3. 21H-Brady Bacon[3]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]; 5. 49-Brad Sweet[6]; 6. 71-Parker Price Miller[4]; 7. 13-Daison Pursley[7]; 8. 87-Aaron Reutzel[8]
TJ Forged Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 2. 19-Brent Marks[1]; 3. 7N-Darin Naida[3]; 4. 5-Brenham Crouch[5]; 5. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 6. 51-Scotty Thiel[9]; 7. 4-Zane DeVault[8]; 8. 32-Bryce Lucius[7]; 9. 16TH-Kevin Newton[6]
DMI Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21H-Brady Bacon[1]; 2. 2KS-Cory Eliason[2]; 3. 71-Parker Price Miller[4]; 4. 57-Kyle Larson[3]; 5. 14-Spencer Bayston[6]; 6. 24D-Danny Sams III[5]; 7. 34-Sterling Cling[8]; 8. 9-Kasey Kahne[7]
BR Motorsports Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 49-Brad Sweet[1]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]; 3. 14BC-Corey Day[3]; 4. 13-Daison Pursley[4]; 5. 42-Sye Lynch[6]; 6. 88-Tanner Thorson[7]; 7. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[5]; 8. 16C-Max Guilford[8]
DIRT II Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Justin Peck[1]; 2. 24S-Logan Seavey[2]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu[4]; 4. 9R-Chase Randall[3]; 5. 23-Jimmy Light[6]; 6. 12X-Cale Thomas[5]; 7. 3P-Kyle Cummins[7]; 8. 6-Brandon Wimmer[8]
Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying A (2 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:10.791[3]; 2. 71-Parker Price Miller, 00:10.840[1]; 3. 19-Brent Marks, 00:10.963[10]; 4. 21H-Brady Bacon, 00:11.056[2]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:11.057[7]; 6. 2KS-Cory Eliason, 00:11.090[4]; 7. 7N-Darin Naida, 00:11.100[6]; 8. 57-Kyle Larson, 00:11.105[17]; 9. 5-Brenham Crouch, 00:11.118[11]; 10. 24D-Danny Sams III, 00:11.149[12]; 11. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:11.159[9]; 12. 14-Spencer Bayston, 00:11.179[15]; 13. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:11.246[16]; 14. 9-Kasey Kahne, 00:11.267[5]; 15. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:11.276[13]; 16. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:11.342[14]; 17. 51-Scotty Thiel[8]
Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying B (2 Laps): 1. 13-Daison Pursley, 00:10.913[4]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:10.929[15]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:10.987[12]; 4. 26-Justin Peck, 00:11.063[10]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:11.091[2]; 6. 24S-Logan Seavey, 00:11.099[11]; 7. 14BC-Corey Day, 00:11.102[8]; 8. 9R-Chase Randall, 00:11.134[7]; 9. 19H-Joel Myers Jr, 00:11.270[5]; 10. 12X-Cale Thomas, 00:11.320[16]; 11. 42-Sye Lynch, 00:11.444[13]; 12. 23-Jimmy Light, 00:11.448[9]; 13. 88-Tanner Thorson, 00:11.499[14]; 14. 3P-Kyle Cummins, 00:11.549[1]; 15. 16C-Max Guilford, 00:11.562[6]; 16. 6-Brandon Wimmer[3]