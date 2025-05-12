Tyler Gunn takes Wayne County opener

By William Burkhart

ORRVILLE, OH – After weeks of relentless rainouts, Wayne County Speedway finally roared back to life Saturday night with an exciting Fast Five program that marked the official kickoff of the 2025 season.

Pine Tree Towing & Recovery 410 Sprint Cars Jordan Ryan and Deven Borden led the field to green, but the race’s tone shifted early when Ryan spun on lap one, giving Tyler Gunn the opportunity to jump into the lead. Brandon Wimmer surged forward to take control before a yellow on lap two for a multi-car incident involving Henry Malcuit, Lance Heinberger, Ryan, and Tanner Tecco.

After the restart, Wimmer and Gunn traded the top spot until another caution flew for Danny Mumaw on lap four. From there, Gunn held firm at the front, while a late-race battle between Wimmer and Tyler Street brought the crowd to its feet. Gunn picked up the win, with Wimmer second and Street third.

Next Up: Saturday, May 18 Wayne County Speedway returns this Saturday with another Fast Five show.

Gates open at 3:00 PM, hot laps begin at 6:00 PM, and racing kicks off at 7:00 PM. Don’t forget to enjoy our famous cheeseburgers, ice-cold beer, and the county’s #1 voted root beer floats as we continue celebrating 60 years of dirt track tradition!

Wayne County Speedway Results (5/10/2025)

FAST FIVE Racing Event

Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprints

Henthorn Golf Cart Sales Heat One (8 Laps)

1- 25R Jordan Ryan, 2- 70 Henry Malcuit, 3- 7* Tyler Street, 4- 1 Jamie Myers, 5- 56N Nash Gierke, 6- 8T Tanner Tecco, 7- 00K Anthony Gaskins, 8- 3S Casey Smith

TruForm Race Products Heat Two (8 Laps)

1- 45 Devon Borden, 2- A79 Brandon Wimmer, 3- 38K Chris Myers, 4- 1MC Wayne McPeek, 5- 7 Dylan Kingan, 6- 2+ Brian Smith, 7- 85 Dustin Feller

Hutch Xtreme Race Photo Heat Three (8 Laps)

1- 68G Tyler Gunn, 2- 16 Danny Mumaw, 3- 3J Jacob Begenwald, 4- 9 Lance Heinberger, 5- 32 Charles Russell, 6- 2 Joe Adorjan, 7- 11 Josh Pyers

A-Main (25 Laps)

1- 68G Tyler Gunn, 2- A79 Brandon Wimmer, 3- 7* Tyler Street, 4- 38K Chris Myers, 5- 3J Jacob Begenwald, 6- 45 Devon Borden, 7- 1MC Wayne McPeek, 8- 1 Jamie Myers, 9- 16 Danny Mumaw, 10- 7 Dylan Kingan, 11- 56N Nash Gierke, 12- 2+ Brian Smith, 13- 85 Dustin Feller, 14- 2 Joe Adorjan, 15- 00K Anthony Gaskins, 16- 32 Charles Russell, 17- 3S Casey Smith, 18- 25R Jordan Ryan, 19- 11 Josh Pyers, 20- 70 Henry Malcuit, 21- 9 Lance Heinberger, 22- 8T Tanner Tecco