Yellow Breeches 500 Race For 410 Sprints Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – A Yellow Breeches 500 race is on tap for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway coming up this Friday night, May 16 at 7:30 pm when it will be York County Racing Club Night.

Also racing will be the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars in a full regular program PLUS the make-up Dirty Deeds 25 feature held over from April 4.

The Yellow Breeches 500 feature will pay $500 just to start the 25-lap main event for the 410 sprints.

And to go along with $500 to start, Williams Grove purse increases are in effect to the tune of $4,000 in total for the race.

The added funds will be placed in the purse beginning with the second finishing position so that even the 10th place finisher earns a cool $1,000.

Group time trials in practice laps will set the heat starting grids for the 410 sprints on May 16.

Racing has been sparse at the track so far this season due to inclement weather.

Just three races for the 410 sprints have been completed to date including the World of Outlaws Morgan Cup on May 10 and all three events to date have been taken by Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri.

Friday’s races for 358 sprints will be the first ones completed on the year.

Adult general admission for May 16 is $25 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval's official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.

