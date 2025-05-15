Take Two, Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Head to CJ Speedway Friday!

by Bill Wright

May 14, 2025 – It has been 15 years since the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders have competed at CJ Speedway in Columbus Junction, Iowa. They will finally get their chance Friday, May 16, as drivers will vie for the $2,000 top prize. The event was originally scheduled for May 2, but was postponed.

The 3/8-mile oval has hosted the Sprint Invaders a dozen times in the past, primarily from its second year of existence (2003) through 2010. 2005 series’ champion, Jesse Giannetto, leads the all-time win list at CJ with three. Others to find victory there, include Jerrod Hull, Kerry Madsen, Bobby Hawks, Nick Eastin, John Schulz, Matt Rogerson, Joey Moughan, CJ Houseman and Ben Wagoner.

Hot laps are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday with racing to follow. Adult General Admission tickets are $25, Seniors $20, Students 11-17 $10, and 10 and under FREE. IMCA Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks are also on the card.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2025 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 12 – 34 Raceway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, April 13 – Stuart International Speedway (Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO)*

Friday, May 9 – Davenport Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Friday, May 16 – CJ Speedway (Columbus Junction, IA)

Sunday, May 25 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Friday, June 20 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Saturday, June 21 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 22 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Sunday, July 6 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Friday, July 11 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Thursday, July 17 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

Monday, July 28 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Friday, August 29 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, August 30 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

Saturday, October 4 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2025 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

1. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 633 (1)

2. Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 618

3. Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 611

4. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 608

5. Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 606

6. Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL, 585

7. Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 584

8. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 578

9. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 562

10. McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 532

11. Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 489

12. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 431

13. Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 424 (1)

14. Brandon Anderson, Glenpool, OK, 411

15. Garrett Benson, Concordia, MO, 398

16. Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO, 396 (1)

17. Chase Brown, Yutan, NE, 384

18. Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 376

19. Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 359

20. Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 356

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Alchemy Skin & Health

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributors

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products