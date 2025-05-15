THE EMPIRE STATE OF NEW YORK TO HOST MUST SEE RACING OPENER

From Must See Racing

May 14, 2025 – Holly, Michigan – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Present by Perfit-Parts is set to kick off its 2025 season this Saturday night May 17, 2025, when the winged 410 pavement sprint car series will make its return to with Empire State of New York for the second consecutive year. The series is set to invade the ½-mile Lancaster Motorplex in Lancaster, New York for an event that will pay the winner $5,000 with $700 to start.

The series made its return to the area for the first time in twelve years last season and was greeted by an impressive crowd eager to see 410-winged sprint cars race on pavement again. A bigger crowd is expected this year due to the expected driver lineup and exciting racing that was presented at last year’s event. This Saturday’s event will mark only the fourth time ever that 410 asphalt winged sprint cars have competed in the state of New York.

Lancaster Motorplex first opened in 1959 as a dirt track. It was paved in 1963 and has raced as a pavement track ever since. Lancaster is 14 miles east of downtown Buffalo. Although winged sprint cars have only competed at Lancaster Motorplex once, it has been a regular stop for winged Super Modifieds over the years.

Aaron Willison started eight in last year’s 30-lap feature event and put on a thrilling driving clinic as he worked his way to the front. On the final lap, and corner, he got alongside an unsuspecting Bobby Santos III. Santos narrowly held off Willison for the win and $5,000 paycheck.

A very strong field of drivers is expected for Saturday night’s event headlined by defending MSR champion Joe Ligouri. Local Oswego, New York driver Logan Crisafulli is also expected to be on hand. Other expected drivers include Adam Biltz, JJ Dutton, Tom Geren, Davey Hamilton Jr., JJ Henes, Bobby Komisarski, Kevin Mingus, Tommy Nichols, Alby Ovitt, Charlie Schultz, and Keegan Weese.

The event will also feature the top three 2024 National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings drivers of Kody Swanson, Aaron Willison, and Bobby Santos III. This will mark only the second time in the past two years all three drivers have competed in an event at the same time. Swanson was crowned the 2024 National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings top ranked driver last season.

A full night of racing is planned with heat races and a 30-lap feature event capping off the night. For more information, please visit www.mustseeracing.com or http://www.lancastermotorplexny.com.