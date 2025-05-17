Mallett wins in USCS sprints at Southern Raceway

From Roby Helm

MILTON, FL – Jordon Mallett of Greenbrier, AR picked up the win on Friday night in the 25-lap Feature Race for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire at Southern Raceway. The former USCS National Champion made it a clean sweep by winning the Feature Race, the six-lap Hoosier Speed Dash and his eight-lap Heat Race.

USCS point leader Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS finished second and Coen McDaniel of Gaffney, SC took the third spot. Tyler Blankenship of Bakersfield, CA drove to a fourth-place finish, while 16-time USCS National Champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN was fifth.

Lane Whittington of Denham Springs, LA started 14th and finished sixth to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award. Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC took the seventh spot and eight-place went to Terry Witherspoon of Jacksonville, FL. Jeff Willingham of Ripley, MS was ninth and Chase Wood Jr. of Mobile, AL rounded out the top ten.

In preliminary action, Mallett won the six-lap Hoosier Speed Dash to earn the Pole Position for the 25-lap Feature Race. The two eight-lap Heat Races were won by Moss in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, and Mallett in the Butlerbuilt Second Heat.

The United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire returns to Southern Raceway on Saturday night. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE EVENT AT TALLADEGA SHORT TRACK IN EASTABOGA, AL ON 4/26/25:

FEATURE RACE – 30 Laps: 1. 14 Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier, AR (1); 2. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (3); 3. 48 Coen McDaniel, Gaffney, SC (5); 4. 9B Tyler Blankenship, Bakersfield, CA (6); 5. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (2); 6. 9 Lane Whittington, Denham Springs, LA (14); 7. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (4); 8. 43 Terry Witherspoon, Jacksonville, FL (11); 9. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (13); 10. 27 Chase Wood Jr., Mobile, AL (10); 11. 15k Kyle Mabry, Cottondale, FL (12); 12. 12 Blake Bowen, Dothan, AL (7); 13. 00 P.J. Reutimann, Zephyrhills, FL (8); 14. 94 Steve Diamond Jr., Brooksville, FL (9).

HOOSIER RACING TIRE SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. Mallett; 2. Gray; 3. Moss; 4. Howard; 5. Blankenship; 6. McDaniel.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Moss; 2. Howard; 3. McDaniel; 4. Blankenship; 5. Diamond; 6. Witherspoon; 7. Willingham.

BUTLERBUILT HEAT 2: 1. Mallett; 2. Gray; 3. Bowen; 4. Wood; 5. Reutimann; 6. Mabry; 7. Whittington DNS.