Rain Goes 8 For 11 Friday Night At Williams Grove

From Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – A deluge of rain hit Williams Grove Speedway just as gates were about to open on Friday night, forcing yet another cancellation on the 2025 season.

The rainout is the eighth of 11 events slated to date this year as the oval struggles through an uncanny period of frustrating Friday rains.

The speedway will celebrate the racing careers of brothers Cris and Darren Eash next Friday, May 23 when it stages the Eash Brothers Tribute Race for 410 sprint cars, paying $8,000 to win as part of the Hoosier Diamond Series.

The PASS IMCA 305 sprints and wingless super sportsman are also on the program along with Fireworks and pre-race interviews with the Eash brothers.

The make-up Dirty Deeds 25 feature for 358 sprints that has been held over since April 4 and that was going to be spun off on May 16 will now be part of the May 30 Fan Appreciation Night when the 358s next return to the oval.

On that night general admission fans will be granted FREE access to the frontstretch pit area to meet and greet the drivers from 5:30 until 6:15 pm.

