Trey Jacobs captures Wayne County main

William Burkhart

ORRVILLE, OH –

Pine Tree Towing & Recovery 410 Sprint Cars (25 Laps) Caleb Helms and Jordan Ryan led the field to green, with Ryan taking the early advantage. Danny Mumaw held second and Tyler Street third before a caution came out on lap 5 for a spin by Dylan Kingan.

On lap 9, chaos broke loose as an eight-car pileup brought out a red flag. The incident collected both the leader Ryan and third-place Street, shaking up the running order. Trey Jacobs inherited the lead, with Helms dropping to third but quickly moving back into second after the restart.

Henry Malcuit surged to third on lap 11, but Tyler Gunn charged forward from 8th and claimed the position on lap 18. In the end, Trey Jacobs claimed the victory, with Caleb Helms second and Tyler Gunn third.

Up Next: Fast Five Series Continues – Saturday, May 25 Wayne County Speedway returns this Saturday with another exciting Fast Five Series night, featuring all five of our weekly divisions. Stay tuned for more event details as we continue celebrating our 60th season!

Gates open at 3:00 PM, hot laps begin at 6:00 PM, and heat races start at 7:00 PM. Don’t miss your chance to experience another electrifying night of dirt track racing, and be sure to grab one of our legendary cheeseburgers, an ice-cold beer, or the county’s #1 voted root beer float!

Wayne County Speedway

May 17, 2025 (Results)

Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprints (25 Entries)

Fast Time – 70 Henry Malcuit 14.893

Henthorn Golf Cart Sales Heat One (8 Laps)

1) 40X Caleb Helms, 2) 70 Henry Malcuit, 3) 3J Trey Jacobs, 4) 8T Tanner Tecco, 5) 1 Jamie Myers, 6) 2 Joe Adorjan, 7) 52 Chris Smith, 8) 85 Dustin Feller, 9) 3S Casey Smith

TruForm Race Products Heat Two (8 Laps)

1) 25R Jordan Ryan, 2) 7* Tyler Street, 3) 68G Tyler Gunn, 4) 1MC Wayne McPeek, 5) 4U Josh Davis, 6) 1B Keith Baxter, 7) 56N Nash Gierke, 8) 32 Charlie Russell

Hutch Xtreme Race Photos Heat Three (8 Laps)

1) 16 Danny Mumaw, 2) 79 Chris Miller, 3) 38K Chris Myers, 4) 81R Rayce Jacobs, 5) 00K Anthony Gaskins, 6) 91X Aaron Middaugh, 7) 81 Lee Jacobs, 7 Dylan Kingan

B-Main

1) 1B Keith Baxter, 2) 2 Jordan Adorjan, 3) 56N Nash Gierke, 4) 7 Dylan Kingan, 5) 52 Chris Smith, 6) 85 Dustin Feller, 7) 32 Charlie Russell, 8) 91X Aaron Middaugh, 9) 3S Casey Smith

A-Main

1) 3J Trey Jacobs, 2) 40X Caleb Helms, 3) 68G Tyler Gunn, 4) 38K Chris Myers, 5) 70 Henry Malcuit, 6) 16 Danny Mumaw, 7) 1 Jamie Myers, 8) 1B Keith Baxter, 9) 1MC Wayne McPeek, 10) 7 Dylan Kingan, 11) 2 Joe Adorjan, 12) 52 Chris Smith, 13) 00K Anthony Gaskins, 14) 25R Jordan Ryan, 15) 7* Tyler Street, 16) 81R Rayce Jacobs, 17) 8T Tanner Tecco, 18) 79 Chris Miller, 19) 4U Josh Davis, 20) 56N Nash Gierke