8K Eash Brothers Tribute Race Is Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will celebrate the careers of racing brothers Cris and Darren Eash coming up this Friday night, May 23 at 7:30 pm when the Eash Brothers Tribute Race in honor of David Eash takes place.

Presented by Shiloh Paving & Excavating, the 25-lap special for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will pay $8,000 to win as part of the 2025 Hoosier Diamond Series.

Also on the program will be the PASS IMCA 305 sprint cars and the wingless super sportsman.

Feature events for both divisions will be 20 laps in distance.

Brothers Cris and Darren Eash spent the better part of three decades campaigning sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway and throughout the area, both men proving proficient at the wheel of both 410 and 358 sprint cars.

And both drivers began their careers driving for their father David Eash as car owner who went on to support their efforts throughout.

Originally slated to be recognized as well, the elder Eash passed away early in 2024 and the track will honor his memory by dedicating the race run in celebration of his son’s careers, to him.

Both Cris and Darren Eash will take part in a special pre-race interview session in the infield on Friday night from 5:45 to 6:30 pm as part of the show.

Special guests who played a role in the Eash’s career will also be on hand.

The Eash brothers both drove for not only their father during their careers but also for late car owner Dennis Neiderer and restored cars driven by the Eashs’ from both stables will be on display for Friday’s event.

Time trials will set the starting grids for the 410 sprint cars with the fast timer earning $300 as the Fast Tees Fast Time Award.

Fireworks will also be part of the holiday weekend kickoff racing program.

Offering commercial, industrial, and residential services, event sponsor Shiloh Paving and Excavating has been serving York and surrounding areas since 1957.

Shiloh not only offers paving services but also offers site preparation, storm water and snow removal services and can be found at www.shilohpaving.com.

Adult general admission for the August 30 racing program is set at $25 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

