Abreu takes another High Limit win, Grandview

Bechtelsville, PA (May 20,2025)- Christopher Bell led the first nine laps of the 35 lap Kubota High Limit Racing feature Tuesday night but Rico Abreu took command on the next circuit and left Bell and Brad Sweet to battle for second the remainder of the event.

Abreu was able to navigate heavy traffic in the late stages of the race as Bell and Sweet swapped 2nd several times. At the checkers its was Abreu, Brad Sweet, Christopher Bell, Anthony Macri and Aaron Reutzel.

High Limit Series

Kubota A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu[4]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet[2]; 3. 69K-Christopher Bell[1]; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]; 5. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]; 6. 19-Brent Marks[10]; 7. 14-Spencer Bayston[14]; 8. 48-Danny Dietrich[5]; 9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[25]; 10. 88-Tanner Thorson[17]; 11. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[8]; 12. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[13]; 13. 26-Justin Peck[19]; 14. 23-Chase Dietz[12]; 15. 24D-Danny Sams III[11]; 16. 5-Brenham Crouch[16]; 17. 9R-Chase Randall[20]; 18. 6-Ryan Smith[15]; 19. 13-Daison Pursley[24]; 20. 66-Ryan Newton[22]; 21. 42-Sye Lynch[18]; 22. 9-Kasey Kahne[26]; 23. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[23]; 24. 5R-Tyler Ross[9]; 25. 20-Ryan Taylor[21]; 26. 14BC-Corey Day[7]

Winters Performance B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 26-Justin Peck[1]; 2. 9R-Chase Randall[3]; 3. 20-Ryan Taylor[2]; 4. 66-Ryan Newton[4]; 5. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[5]; 6. 13-Daison Pursley[10]; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]; 8. 9-Kasey Kahne[6]; 9. 17-Dylan Norris[11]; 10. 11-Mike Thompson[9]; 11. 10X-Reese Nowotarski[8]; 12. 11P-TJ Stutts[12]

FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps): 1. 69K-Christopher Bell[1]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet[2]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]; 4. 24-Rico Abreu[6]; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich[5]; 6. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

TJ Forged Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu[1]; 2. 14BC-Corey Day[3]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 4. 19-Brent Marks[5]; 5. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[7]; 6. 5-Brenham Crouch[8]; 7. 9R-Chase Randall[9]; 8. 9-Kasey Kahne[6]; 9. 11-Mike Thompson[10]; 10. 26-Justin Peck[2]

DMI Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 49-Brad Sweet[1]; 2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[3]; 3. 69K-Christopher Bell[4]; 4. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]; 5. 14-Spencer Bayston[6]; 6. 88-Tanner Thorson[7]; 7. 66-Ryan Newton[8]; 8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[10]; 9. 20-Ryan Taylor[5]; 10. 17-Dylan Norris[9]

BR Motorsports Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]; 2. 5R-Tyler Ross[2]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]; 4. 23-Chase Dietz[6]; 5. 6-Ryan Smith[3]; 6. 42-Sye Lynch[7]; 7. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[10]; 8. 10X-Reese Nowotarski[9]; 9. 13-Daison Pursley[5]; 10. 11P-TJ Stutts[8]

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:11.466[4]; 2. 69K-Christopher Bell, 00:11.618[30]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:11.619[6]; 4. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:11.660[15]; 5. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:11.680[5]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich, 00:11.700[2]; 7. 26-Justin Peck, 00:11.777[3]; 8. 24D-Danny Sams III, 00:11.814[11]; 9. 5R-Tyler Ross, 00:11.828[1]; 10. 14BC-Corey Day, 00:11.838[7]; 11. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 00:11.865[10]; 12. 6-Ryan Smith, 00:11.870[27]; 13. 19-Brent Marks, 00:11.920[13]; 14. 20-Ryan Taylor, 00:11.938[9]; 15. 13-Daison Pursley, 00:11.943[14]; 16. 9-Kasey Kahne, 00:12.023[12]; 17. 14-Spencer Bayston, 00:12.039[26]; 18. 23-Chase Dietz, 00:12.062[17]; 19. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 00:12.094[22]; 20. 88-Tanner Thorson, 00:12.126[18]; 21. 42-Sye Lynch, 00:12.140[29]; 22. 5-Brenham Crouch, 00:12.145[16]; 23. 66-Ryan Newton, 00:12.153[19]; 24. 11P-TJ Stutts, 00:12.154[24]; 25. 9R-Chase Randall, 00:12.228[28]; 26. 17-Dylan Norris, 00:12.275[20]; 27. 10X-Reese Nowotarski, 00:12.406[8]; 28. 11-Mike Thompson, 00:12.456[21]; 29. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:12.808[23]; 30. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[25]