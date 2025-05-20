Airport Raceway Welcomes Xtreme Outlaw Midgets for First Time During Memorial Day Weekend

By Matt Skipper

GARDEN CITY, KS (May 20, 2025) – Returning to Kansas for the final time in the 2025 Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota season, Airport Raceway makes its debut with the track’s most iconic race – the Midget Roundup.

Located one mile from the Garden City Regional Airport, the track hosts the Series and Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association (RMMRA) for three nights, May 23-25.

Midgets are on track Friday, May 23, for open practice before Saturday’s 25-lap Feature offers $4,000-to-win, and Sunday’s 30-lap finale highlights a $5,000 top prize.

Here are the top storylines to keep an eye on:

Passion for Racing – Opened by Jack Crook and a few of his friends in 1990, Airport Raceway was built on a love for racing and keeping the interest of dirt track motorsports healthy in Garden City, KS.

Entering its 35th year, the 1/6-mile facility hosts the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets for the first time on Memorial Day weekend for its marquee event.

In addition to the three days of Midget action, the Honest Abe Roofing Cookout on Saturday night offers nearly $6,000 in prizes to give away to race teams and drivers.

Denney’s Domination – Jacob Denney’s sweep of the first Kansas weekend at Humboldt Speedway and 81 Speedway helped him tighten the grip on the Series points lead entering the Midget Roundup.

The Galloway, OH driver has become an early championship contender in his first year with Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM) leading Chase McDermand by 47 points despite every track run on the schedule being new for the No. 67 pilot.

Denney’s trip to Airport Raceway is a first for him, but first-time visits haven’t fazed him yet with three wins and an average finish of 3.6.

Rookie Rising – Four rookies sit inside the top-10 in points entering the Kansas weekend.

Kameron Key leads the rookies with two top fives at Farmer City and Humboldt, and top-10s in every Feature, placing him third in the Series points.

His Trifecta Motorsports teammate, Michael Faccinto, sits fifth with his first top-five finish at 81 Speedway and three top-10s on the season.

KKM rookies Colton Robinson and Alex Karpowicz have possession of sixth and seventh, respectively, with Robinson finishing top-10 in every Xtreme Outlaw Midget event, and Karpowicz picking up seventh-place finishes at Humboldt and 81.

Blooming Rebound – Coined as the “Sunflower State,” Kansas hosted an opportunity for two KKM veterans to rebound from an early points deficit at Farmer City Raceway.

Gavin Miller’s two second-place finishes at Humboldt and 81 sent the Allentown, PA driver up to fourth place, 115 markers away from his points-leading teammate Denney.

Reigning Series champion Cannon McIntosh used the familiar grounds of the May weekend to secure his first top-five result at Humboldt, followed by a third-place run at 81. Fresh off a USAC National Midget win, McIntosh heads to an event he’s won previously, earning the 2020 Midget Roundup opener.

MIDGET ROUNDUP WINNERS

*Denotes event sweep

2016 – Daniel Robinson, Steven Shebester

2017 – Matt Moore, Kory Schudy

2018 – Wesley Smith, Hank Davis

2019 – Chance Morton, Andrew Felker

2020 – Cannon McIntosh, Trey Gropp

2022 – Keith Rauch*

2024 – Jake Bubak*

When and where

Friday-Saturday, May 23-25, at Airport Raceway in Garden City, KS

On the internet

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota

Twitter/X – @Xtreme_Outlaw

Instagram – @XtremeOutlaw

Facebook – @XtremeOutlawSeries.WRG

Live broadcast

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com. Annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month.

Current Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Points Standings (View Full Standings)

1. Jacob Denney: 900 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67

2. Chase McDermand: -47 points | Chase McDermand Racing No. 40

3. Kameron Key: -81 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 9U

4. Gavin Miller: -115 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 97

5. Michael Faccinto: -124 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 5U

6. Colton Robinson: -146 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67K

7. Alex Karpowicz: -154 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 72

8. Cannon McIntosh: -165 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 71K

9. Cale Coons: -207 points | Dooling Autosports No. 63

10. Tyler Edwards: -212 points: Mounce/Stout Motorsports No. 56E