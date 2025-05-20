Andy Forsberg Powers To 4th Win of Season

PETERSEN MEDIA

Making his way to Marysville, CA on Saturday night, Andy Forsberg had a dominant night as he charged from his sixth starting position to score his fourth win of the season and clean sweep the night.

“With Placerville dark this weekend and Tulare, CA not really being my cup of tea we decide to head to Marysville and have some fun,” Andy Forsberg said. “With an SCCT race up there next week it made sense to check the place out early and I’m glad we did.”

From start to finish, Forsberg proved to be the class of the field. Going out in time trials, Forsberg earned quick time honors aboard the Meridian Cameras/Pacific Highway Rentals/Oroville Tax backed No. 92 entry and lined up in the second row of his heat race.

With cars getting together on the heat race’s initial start, Forsberg then found himself on the front row which proved to be bad news for the rest of the field. Getting the jump, Forsberg powered to the early lead and went on to claim the heat race win.

By way of his win and his qualifying efforts, the Auburn, CA driver moved into the redraw where the six pill put him in the third row for the 25-lap feature event.

When the race came to life, Forsberg moved into the fourth spot until the action came to a hiatus on lap six. One the yellow flew, lap six proved to be problematic as it took several attempts for the race to get back going with additional stoppages coming on attempted restarts.

Once back underway and into a green flag rhythm, Forsberg moved into third, before taking the second position on the 10th lap.

As he got into second, Forsberg appeared to be the fastest car on the track as he wasted no time moving into the top spot as he claimed the race lead on the 12th circuit.

Out in front, Forsberg was able to continue his dominant pace as he turned his fastest lap of the race on the 22nd lap and went on to claim the feature event win and cap off a clean sweep for the night.

“It was a fun race, but I got a little nervous with how many tear offs I had already used by the sixth lap,” Forsberg said. “With how long it took us to get going with a bunch of yellows, I was hoping we could get back going so I could make it to the end. Luckily we did, and we had a great car and picked up a win.”

