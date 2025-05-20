Jackson Motorplex Starts Season This Friday With Tweeter Memorial Presented by Joel Pingeon Trucking

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 19, 2025) – This Friday marks the first of eight races at Jackson Motorplex this season.

The dirt oval hosts the Tweeter Memorial presented by Joel Pingeon Trucking featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars – showcasing a $3,000-to-win main event – and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars.

Kaleb Johnson is the current MSTS 410 Sprint Cars points leader after he won the season opener. Ryan Timms is one point behind Johnson with Mark Dobmeier (two points back), Justin Henderson (three points out of the lead) and Christopher Thram (four points behind) rounding out the top five in the championship standings.

Friday is the first of five races at Jackson Motorplex this season for the MSTS 410 Sprint Cars – the most of any track on its 19-race schedule this year.

Seven of the eight Jackson Motorplex races this season showcase 410 sprint cars. Six feature the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $17 if purchased online in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Race tickets are available to purchase online by visiting https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

