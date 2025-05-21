Chase Enterprises to Present Oswego Speedway’s 74th Opening Night This Saturday

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 21, 2025) – Oswego Speedway roars to life this Saturday night, May 24, and Allen Chase Enterprises, Inc. is proud to present the opener featuring a packed tripleheader of Supermodified action.

Headlining the program is the $6,000-to-win season opener for the ISMA/MSS/Oswego Novelis Supermodifieds – a can’t-miss event that also serves as Round 1 of the 2025 Oswego Super Challenge Series. 27 of the top winged and non-winged Supermodified competitors in the country will be on hand to do battle at the Steel Palace.

Also on the card is the first Pathfinder Bank Small Block Super main of the season, going 35- laps, and a 30-lap showdown for the Oswego County 350 Supermodifieds, paying $2,000 to the winner. All three divisions are expected to draw fantastic fields, with teams from across the Northeast and Midwest descending on Oswego for one of the most anticipated openers in recent years.

As the official sponsor of Opening Night, Chase Enterprises, Inc. brings decades of infrastructure maintenance and vegetation control experience to communities throughout the Northeast and Midwest. Their skilled and certified applicators specialize in weed and brush control, aquatic services, right-of-way maintenance, and more – offering high-quality, customizable solutions for industrial, commercial, and private clients.

General admission tickets for Opening Night are just $30 when purchased in advance at OswegoSpeedway.com by clicking ‘Buy Tickets.’ Fans can save $5 off the gate price and kids 16 and under are admitted FREE with a paid adult. VIP seating is also available for $125 by calling the Speedway office to reserve at (315) 342-0646.

Gates open at 3:00 PM with hot laps, time trials follow at 5:00 PM, and the first green flag flies at 6:00 PM. Don’t miss the start of a brand new season of racing at Oswego Speedway.

For more information on Allen Chase Enterprises, Inc., visit Chase-corp.com