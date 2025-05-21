Oswego Speedway Offering VIP Booth Seating for May 24 Season Opener

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 21, 2025) – Oswego Speedway is now offering a limited number of VIP Booth seating for this Saturday’s Season Opener on May 24, featuring the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodifieds in Oswego Super Challenge Race #1, along with the Pathfinder Bank SBS and Oswego County 350 Supermodifieds.

Priced at $125 per person, the VIP experience includes access to the Speedway’s climate-controlled VIP suite with sweeping views of the racing action, as well as access to the popular sky deck area. Guests will enjoy unlimited food and beverage service, including alcohol, provided by the track’s outstanding concession vendors.

This all-inclusive experience is available by reservation only and must be secured by calling the Speedway office at (315) 342-0646. Payment will be accepted in the office on race day.

With extremely limited seating available, fans are encouraged to act quickly to take advantage of this exclusive opportunity to enjoy Oswego’s Season Opener in comfort and style.