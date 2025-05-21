Weekend Camping Still Available for Oswego Speedway’s Opening Night

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 21, 2025) – Camping for Oswego Speedway’s Opening Night, presented by Chase Enterprises, is still available for fans planning to attend the event this Saturday, May 24. Opening Night features the ISMA/MSS/Oswego Novelis Supermodifieds Challenge Race #1, a Pathfinder Bank SBS 35-lapper, and the Oswego County 350 Supermodifieds 30-lapper, with racing scheduled to start at 6:00 PM.

Weekend camping is priced at $75 and includes electric, water, and sewer hookups. Check-in begins Friday after 12 PM, and check-out is Sunday by 5 PM. Additional nights may be reserved for $40 each. All camping sites are designated for RVs only; tents and tent-like structures are not permitted anywhere on the property.

Reservations must be made online this year. Fans can visit oswegospeedway.com or use the MyRacePass app to select the May 24 event on the schedule and follow the camping link. Reservations can also be made directly at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1885/tickets/1466751, where spots may be selected and payment completed.

The cancellation policy provides a credit for future stays if cancellations are made at least two days prior to arrival. Cancellations less than two days before arrival will not be refunded or credited. Camping fees are non-refundable in the event of a rainout, as the camping fun will continue rain or shine.

Camping for the 74th Season Kickoff, featuring the Novelis Supermodified Jim Shampine Memorial, Pathfinder Bank SBS Tony White Memorial, and 350 Super Memorial Weekend Special on Saturday, May 31, will go on sale tomorrow, May 22, at 10:00 AM, using the same process and pricing.

For more information, visit OswegoSpeedway.com.