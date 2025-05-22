IT’S WEIKERT TIME

From High Limit Racing

The three-day Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway kicks-off this Friday, May 23.

Pitting the High Rollers against the PA Posse, the three-day battle culminates with a massive $75,000 paycheck on Sunday.

Pennsylvania driver and Weikert Livestock-sponsored Danny Dietrich won the event in 2024. He’ll have to top the country’s hottest current driver, and the winner of the 2024 Tuscarora 50, Rico Abreu, to take home the bull again in 2025.

Reserved seats for the Sunday finale are available online. General admission tickets for Sunday, as well as all tickets for Friday and Saturday, are available at the track on race day.

What To Know Before You Go to Port Royal Speedway (all times local):

Dates: Friday, May 23 – Sunday, May 25

Pit Gate Opens: 4pm on Friday and Saturday; Noon on Sunday

Grandstand Gate Opens: 4pm on Friday and Saturday; Noon on Sunday

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm, ET

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until opening ceremonies at 7:20pm.

Heat Races Begin: 7:30pm

Tickets: Available online and at the gate on race day.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are only available for purchase at the track on race day.

Pit Pass Upgrades: For those not receiving the free upgrade, pit pass upgrades can be purchased at either the pit office or ticket office for $5.

Camping: Electric camping sites are sold out. Dry camping is available on a first-come, first-served basis for $35 for the weekend.