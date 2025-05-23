Jackson Motorplex Postpones Season Opener Because of Saturated Grounds and Continuing Inclement Weather

Inside Line Promotions

– JACKSON, Minn. (May 22, 2025) – Mother Nature has forced Jackson Motorplex officials to postpone the season-opening race scheduled for this Friday.

The Tweeter Memorial presented by Joel Pingeon Trucking will now be contested on Thursday, July 24, as part of a doubleheader weekend. The C & B Border Battle presented by New Fashion Pork and SW Broadband, which features the Wieskus Memorial race, is Friday, July 25.

The Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars will compete both nights. Stay tuned to the Jackson Motorplex social media accounts for more details to come about the two-race weekend.

Tickets already purchased for this Friday’s scheduled race can be used during the July 24 event.

The new season opener at Jackson Motorplex is June 4 for the FENDT Showdown. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series makes its first of two visits this season with the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks division also in action that night.

Race tickets are available to purchase online by visiting https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

June 4 for the FENDT Showdown featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

