JP Jewelers Expands Oswego Speedway Partnership with Victory Lane Sponsorship and Weekly Halfway Bonuses

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 21, 2025) – A longtime supporter of Oswego Speedway, JP Jewelers of Oswego is deepening its commitment to Supermodified racing in 2025 by becoming the official sponsor of JP Jewelers Victory Lane and providing a $100 halfway bonus for every feature race, in every division, every week throughout the season.

Located on West Bridge Street in Oswego, JP Jewelers is a locally owned, full-service jeweler that has built lasting relationships with many members of the racing community. Owner James Pauldine shared the inspiration behind his continued support.

“For me, when I was a kid, that was the place to go and it still is,” Pauldine said. “I have so many memories of going to the races and watching guys like Jimmy Shampine and Warren Coniam. I really love the race track and everything about it. Now that I run a business where so many drivers, crew members, and owners are customers, it just felt right to give back. It’s a thank you to everyone who comes to see me.”

In addition to the weekly halfway awards and JP Jewelers Victory Lane sponsorship, Pauldine continues to design and provide the prestigious Classic Weekend championship ring for each of the three divisions, something he has done for 14 years and counting. “I am already thinking about this year’s Classic rings,” he said excitedly. “It’s a really exciting, really big commitment, but we do all of this very happily and are so thankful that we’re able to.”

Pauldine, who enjoys coming to Classic Weekend each and every year to personally hand out the hardware, added that he takes great pride in giving back to the racers and fans. “I like to let good friends, customers, and family members go and enjoy the facility when I can’t make it. I’d love to be there every week. Every time we go it’s such an awesome time, but it’s really nice to be able to share Oswego Speedway with the people who support our business.”

JP Jewelers is Oswego’s premier jewelry destination, offering in-house repairs, free cleanings, inspections, and custom work from sketch to final product. From pearls to diamonds and custom Supermodified-themed jewelry, including earrings and pendants, they offer something for everyone. Visit them at 136 W. Bridge Street in Oswego, call (315) 342-4653, or check out www.jpwholesalejewelers.com to learn more.

“We’d like to thank JP Jewelers for their continued support of Oswego Speedway,” said track owner, John Torrese. “Every time someone pulls into Victory Lane this year, they’ll be pulling into JP Jewelers Victory Lane, and every feature event will have a halfway leader bonus courtesy of James and his team. It is a great way to reward our drivers, and we’re very grateful for what JP Jewelers does for the race track.”

Oswego Speedway’s 2025 season kicks off this Saturday, May 24 with Opening Night presented by Chase Enterprises, featuring the Winged ISMA/MSS/Novelis Supermodified Challenge Series Opener, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and Oswego County 350 Supers. Grandstand gates will open at 3:00 PM, with racing to take the green at 6:00. Tickets are still available online. Visit OswegoSpeedway.com and click the ‘Buy Tickets’ button.