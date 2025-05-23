Saturday, May 24 Season Opener Cancelled Due to Weather, Track Conditions

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 22, 2025) – Oswego Speedway officials have made the difficult decision to cancel the Season Opener presented by Chase Enterprises, originally scheduled for this Saturday, May 24. The event was scheduled to include the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and Oswego County 350 Supers.

The Speedway recognizes this is an uncharacteristically early cancellation, but with many teams traveling long distances – including ISMA/MSS teams from the Midwest and several New England-based 350 Supermodified teams – management felt it was important to make the call as soon as possible to help save time, money, and allow everyone to make alternate plans for the weekend.

The race track has yet to see a single car in 2025, meaning no rubber has been laid down and the surface remains completely green. Combined with a forecast calling for 20 mph winds and real-feel temperatures in the 30s at race time Saturday, the conditions are simply not conducive to competitive racing.

“Competitor safety is our top priority,” said Oswego Speedway owner, John Torrese. “We also want to be mindful of the time and expense our teams put into traveling here, especially those coming from far away. We don’t want anyone making a long trip and traveling many hours on the road – only to face poor track conditions and challenging weather. It’s just not fair to them or their crews. By making this early call, we hope to save everyone money and allow them to make other plans for the weekend.”

Opening Day for the Speedway’s 74th season will now be Saturday, May 31, featuring the 60-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for the Novelis Oswego Supermodifieds, the 35-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a 30-lap Memorial Weekend special for the Oswego County 350 Supers.

The Open Practice originally scheduled for Friday, May 23 has been rescheduled to Friday, May 30 from 6 to 10 PM, while rookie testing will now take place on Thursday, May 29 from 4 to 8 PM.

For further updates, follow OswegoSpeedway.com and Oswego Speedway on social media.