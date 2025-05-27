Fan Appreciation Night Is Friday At Williams Grove Speedway

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg –Fan Appreciation Night presented by Mamma’s Pizza, Martin’s Potato Chips, Hoseheads.com and J & S Classics is on tap this Friday night, May 30 at Williams Grove Speedway.

On-track action will feature the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints in Dirty Deeds 25 competition.

But pre-race, pit action is all about the fans as FREE access to the frontstretch pit area before the races is up for grabs to all general admission fans.

From 5:30 until 6:15 pm all general admission fans will be permitted into the frontstretch pit area in order to meet the drivers and get up close and personal with the men and their machines.

Free Martins Potato Chips compliments of Martins and candy courtesy of www.hoseheads.com and J & S Classics will be given to fans upon entering the pits.

In addition, Mamma’s Pizza will be giving away coupons to kids for free slices of pizza and Mamma’s Pizza will also be giving away cash to heat winners in both divisions on the night as well as sponsoring Hard Charger and Hard Luck awards.

And after a stroll through the pit area fans will be treated to plenty of sprint car action as the 410 sprints vie in a 25-lap main paying $5,500 to win while the 358 sprints race in a pair of features.

Along with the regularly slated Dirty Deeds 25 paying $2,500 to win also on tap will be a Dirty Deeds 25 make-up feature held over from April 4.

And with both 358 sprint mains paying $2,500 to the winner, a sweep of the night by one driver would net a cool 5K payday.

Owned and operated by Bill Devine, Dirty Deeds Fabrication and Repair is located in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania.

Adult general admission is $25 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.