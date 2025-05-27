MUST SEE RACING TO USE POPULAR FAST CAR DASH FORMAT AT BERLIN

From Must See Racing

May 26, 2025 – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts returns to racing action this Saturday night May 31 when the series returns to Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan. It will be the first of two visits to Berlin Raceway for the series this season.

This will be the second attempt to get the season opener completed. The original season opener was slated for Lancaster Motorplex in Lancaster, New York on May 17. Persistent drizzle and damp conditions forced cancellation of the event just prior to the feature event.

The Lancaster event drew a strong field of cars that included Davey Hamilton Jr., Bobby Santos, Kody Swanson, and Aron Willison among others. Hamilton Jr. was the evenings fast qualifier. A roster just as stout is expected for the Berlin event.

This Saturday’s Berlin appearance will see the return of the ‘Perfit Fast Car Dash’ format. The top three qualifiers and heat winners will be placed into a dice roll that will determine starting positions for the $4,000 to win 30-lap feature event. The format has provided entertaining racing when used at select Must See Racing events over the years.

The early-expected entry list for Berlin reveals nearly twenty cars headlined by defending series champion Joe Liguori who has sights set on defending his crown.

The Berlin event will also see the return of five-time champion Jimmy McCune for the first time in a handful of events. Other expected entrants include Teddy Alberts, Charlie Baur, Adam Biltz, Andrew Bogusz, JJ Dutton, Tom Geren, Hamilton Jr., Rick Holley, Bobby Komisarski, Ryan Litt, Kevin Mingus, Tommy Nichols, Alby Ovitt, Bobby Santos III, Charie Schultz, Dorman Snyder, and defending Open Wheel Showdown champion Kody Swanson.

Three-time Little 500 champion Jeff Bloom is also expected to compete. It will be a historic event for Bloom as it will be the 54th consecutive year Bloom has competed in a sprint car event. His sprint car career began in 1972, although he had been running super modifieds since 1967.

