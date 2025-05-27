Oswego Speedway Set for $5,000-to-Win Opening Day Challenge on Saturday, May 31

OSWEGO, NY (May 27, 2025) – Oswego Speedway’s long-anticipated 2025 season opener is set for this Saturday, May 31, and it will feature the first of four Oswego Super Challenge races for the Novelis Supermodifieds.

Headlining the night will be the 60-lap Jim Shampine Memorial main event now paying $5,000 to win and $1,100 minimum to start, with a total purse of over $38,000 up for grabs. It marks the largest Opening Day purse at the Speedway in several years and the richest Oswego Novelis Supermodified payout outside of the International Classic. The event is now also the first of four John Nicotra Challenge races to be held at the Speedway this season.

The other Challenge events include the 50-lap ISMA/MSS/Oswego Novelis Winged Supermodified show on June 28, the 38th annual $10,000-to-win Mr. Novelis Supermodified on August 9, and the 69th annual Budweiser International Classic 200 on August 31. Each Challenge race offers marquee money, stiff competition, and Challenge points using the ISMA championship points system, as the best in winged and non-winged Supermodified action compete for a $25,000 top 10 point fund at the end of the four-race Challenge.

The May 31 purse breakdown awards $5,000 to the winner, $3,500 for second, $3,000 for third, $2,500 for fourth, $2,000 for fifth, $1,500 for sixth, and $1,200 for positions seven through thirteen. Fourteenth place on back will pay $1,100.

All of the Novelis Supermodified regulars are expected to be in attendance, including former Challenge champion Otto Sitterly and Tyler Thompson, as well as former track champions Michael Barnes, Joe Gosek, Brandon Bellinger, and Dave Shullick Jr. Other heavy hitters set to compete include Jeff Abold, Mike Bruce, Camden Proud, Dan Connors Jr., Lou LeVea Jr., Logan Rayvals, and more.

The lucrative purse has also enticed early commitments from several non-regulars such as Ben Seitz, Michael Muldoon, Mike McVetta, Junior Farrelly of Canada, Tyler Shullick in his Oswego debut aboard the Bodnar No. 96, and Jerry Curran.

Joining the Novelis Supermodifieds will be the Oswego County 350 Supermodifieds, still racing for the Memorial Day purse of $2,000 to win and $400 minimum to start, while the Pathfinder Bank SBS are expected to bring a fantastic field to square off for the coveted 35-lap Tony White Memorial event to open their season.

Tickets and camping for Opening Day are available at OswegoSpeedway.com. Fans can save $5 off the gate price by purchasing tickets in advance. Visit OswegoSpeedway.com/schedule and click on the May 31 event to buy tickets, or go directly to the ‘Buy Tickets’ tab to secure your electronic ticket and have it ready on your phone for race day.

For more information, follow Oswego Speedway on Facebook and X @OswegoSpeedway, Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway and visit OswegoSpeedway.com

—