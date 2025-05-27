Tully’s Tenders Returns as Official Ticket Sponsor of Oswego Speedway for 2025 Season, Adds Digital Ticket Partnership

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 27, 2025) – Oswego Speedway is proud to announce the return of Tully’s Tenders as the Official Ticket Sponsor for the 2025 racing season. This year, the partnership expands even further, with Tully’s also becoming the track’s new Digital Ticket Sponsor.

Fans will continue to enjoy savings thanks to Tully’s support. All printed tickets purchased at the gate will once again feature a coupon for $5 off a meal at Tully’s Tenders. Additionally, those who purchase tickets online in advance will not only skip the line and save $5 at the gate, but they’ll also receive a $5 Tully’s discount when presenting their digital ticket stub at the Tully’s Tenders Oswego location.

New for the 2025 season, Oswego Speedway will also draw a second 50/50 ticket winner at each event. That lucky fan will receive a Tully’s Tenders gift card courtesy of the restaurant.

Later this summer, Oswego Speedway and Tully’s will team up for a special Family Fun Day at the Tully’s Oswego location. The event will feature race car displays, opportunities to meet Speedway drivers, giveaways, and activities for fans of all ages.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Tully’s Tenders and welcome them back for another season,” said Oswego Speedway track owner, John Torrese. “Tully’s has been a great supporter of our track, our drivers, and our fans, and we’re excited to expand this relationship to include digital ticketing and fan events. We encourage everyone to stop by Tully’s before or after the races and show your support for a business that supports racing.”

Tully’s Tenders is located at 192 W Bridge St, Oswego, NY 13126. To learn more and view a menu, visit www.TullysTenders.com or call (315) 342-1020.

For more information on the 2025 season at Oswego Speedway – which kicks off this Saturday, May 31, with the 74th Season Kickoff featuring the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and Oswego County 350 Supermodifieds – visit www.OswegoSpeedway.com, follow @OswegoSpeedway on Facebook and X, and @OfficialOswegoSpeedway on Instagram.

