First North Dakota Weekend of 2025 Brings World of Outlaws to River Cities, Red River Valley

By Alex Nieten

GRAND FORKS, ND (May 28, 2025) – The northern part of the United States hasn’t seen The Greatest Show on Dirt in 2025, but that’s about to change in a big way.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is trucking from southern Ohio after a Memorial Day stop at Atomic Speedway, all the way up to North Dakota for a weekend in the “Peace Garden State.”

First on the agenda is the always exciting River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, ND on Friday, May 30, for the Gerdau Metals Recycling presents the Don Mack Classic. The tight bullring never fails to deliver thrilling action. There’s a reason it’s atop longtime Series announcer Johnny Gibson’s list of favorite tracks out of the more than 400 he’s visited.

Saturday, May 31, takes the tour an hour south down I-29 where Fargo, ND’s Red River Valley Speedway awaits to host the Ellingson presents the Rumble on the Red. The 3/8-mile dirt track is the most visited North Dakota track for the World of Outlaws, and this weekend will mark 70 trips to Red River Valley. That will give it sole possession of the eighth most visited track overall in the long history of The Greatest Show on Dirt.

The north has been waiting, and now it’s their turn for the country’s best Sprint Car drivers to invade.

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

HOME SWEET HOME: A weekend in North Dakota means racing in front of home state fans for Minot native and now Fargo resident Donny Schatz.

Schatz grew up attending World of Outlaws races in his home state with hopes of one day competing himself, and he’s followed those dreams to 10 championships, more than 300 wins, and cementing himself as one of the best to ever get behind the wheel.

Home turf has always been kind to Schatz as he’s assembled his legendary résumé. His River Cities record is nearly impeccable. He’s taken part in all 33 World of Outlaws races at the bullring and bagged a dozen victories, 23 podiums, and 30 top fives. His average River Cities finish is 2.8, and his worst result is eighth. Red River Valley is home to six of Schatz’s checkered flags with The Greatest Show on Dirt.

BREAK OUT THE BROOM: Recent history at River Cities and Red River Valley says a driver just might break out the broom.

The last two weekends at the pair of North Dakota tracks have resulted in sweeps. First, it was Logan Schuchart in 2023, taking both nights, giving him two scores at River Cities and his first at Red River Valley. Then, Carson Macedo and the Jason Johnson Racing group swept last season, giving the Lemoore, CA native two checkered flags at both ovals.

The only driver to pull off a weekend sweep so far in 2025 is David Gravel, and the defending Series champion has done so three times already.

WINNERS ON THE RIVER: The three drivers above aren’t the only current full-time World of Outlaws competitors that have enjoyed success in North Dakota.

David Gravel is a two-time River Cities winner. The current point leader came out on top with CJB Motorsports in 2017 and then again in 2023 with his current Big Game Motorsports crew. The Watertown, CT native is yet to win at Red River Valley but has landed on the podium three times, including a pair of runner-ups.

Last year, Giovanni Scelzi went to River Cities Victory Lane in only his third attempt at the 1/4 mile. “Hot Sauce” hasn’t finished worse than eighth in four tries in Grand Forks, ND. Like Gravel, he’s still in search of a win at Red River Valley, peaking at fourth in 2023 with KCP Racing.

ROOKIES ON THE RISE: The last couple weeks have proven to be very productive for many among the stout 2025 class chasing the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year.

Chris Windom is leading the recent charge. After no top fives and five top 10s in the first 21 races of the campaign, the Canton, IL native has reeled off a pair of top fives and four top 10s over the last four races in the Sides Motorsports No. 7S. He’s fresh off a personal best second-place finish at Atomic Speedway. “Big Daddy’s” lead atop the rookie points has grown to 52 markers. He’ll debut at both River Cities and Red River Valley this weekend.

Another former wingless ace, Hunter Schuerenberg, heads to North Dakota with the momentum of his best result of the year. He steered the Vermeer Motorsports No. 55 to fourth on Memorial Day at Atomic. That came after a solid 11th at Attica, completing a weekend that allowed him to pass Cole Macedo for third among the rookies. Schuerenberg grabbed a River Cities top 10 with the World of Outlaws back in 2018, and he came home 11th at Red River Valley the same weekend.

The Bill Rose Racing rookie duo of Zach Hampton and Conner Morrell have also turned heads. Hampton’s last seven nights have led to a trio of top 10s. Morrell was runner-up at Ohsweken two weeks ago and followed that with an Attica top five. Neither driver has been to either track on this weekend’s agenda.

Skylar Gee and Logan Fenton Racing found plenty of speed in Ohio this past weekend. The Leduc, AB, Canada driver came away from Attica with his first World of Outlaws podium. He backed it up with an Atomic top five two nights later.

NOSA NAMES: Expect many local drivers that compete regularly with the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association (NOSA) to face off with the World of Outlaws this week.

Grand Forks, ND’s own Mark Dobmeier is always a name to watch. He’s a three-time World of Outlaws Feature winner but is still looking to capture one at his home track of River Cities, where he’s racked up dozens of local checkered flags. He’s been in the top five on six occasions, including a pair of podiums with The Greatest Show on Dirt at the bullring.

Fellow Grand Forks native Jade Hastings is already a River Cities winner in 2025, topping this past weekend’s NOSA event. He also won there four times a year ago. Hastings’ lone World of Outlaws top 10 came at River Cities in 2018.

From right across the river in East Grand Forks, MN is another recent River Cities winner, Nick Omdahl. He topped a pair of NOSA visits last year and is a frequent competitor with the World of Outlaws when they roll into town. Omdahl made the Toyota Dash last August.

Other local drivers likely to be in attendance this weekend are Brendan Mullen (Grand Forks, ND), Blake Egeland (Climax, MN), Jack Croaker (East Grand Forks, MN), and more.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday, May 30 at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, ND

Saturday, May 31 at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, ND

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (25/81 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (3556 PTS)

2. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-182 PTS)

3. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-182 PTS)

4. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-206 PTS)

5. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 (-238 PTS)

6. Donny Schatz – Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 (-342 PTS)

7. Giovanni Scelzi – KCP Racing No. 18 (-354 PTS)

8. Bill Balog – B2 Motorsports No. 17B (-490 PTS)

9. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-526 PTS)

10. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-578 PTS)