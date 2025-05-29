WESTERN PA SPRINT SPEEDWEEK SET TO VISIT SHARON ON SATURDAY FOR $5000 TO-WIN

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…After losing the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event to Mother Nature last Saturday, Sharon Speedway will look to return to racing in a big way this Saturday night (May 31). Western PA Speedweek will make its annual stop for the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars in a Bala Management “Super Series” event and will be joined by the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds and the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks. The night is being presented by Sara Cipriano at Novus Home Mortgage. Warmups will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by racing.

The Willy’s World Kids Club presented by MillCraft Barns will include a driver autograph session from 5-5:30 p.m. followed up by driver and fan engagement activities from 5:30-6 p.m. Featured drivers include Brandon Spithaler and A.J. Flick (“410” Sprints); Rex King, Jr. and Garrett Krummert (Big-Block Modifieds); and Steve D’Apolito and Paul Davis (Pro Stocks). Willy’s World is a non-profit organization dedicated to educate, support, guide, and provide resources to families and children with hidden disabilities, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Sharon welcomes in round four of the revived Western PA Speedweek with a record high payoff of $5,000 to-win, $400 to-start. Speedweek features a $13,500 point fund with $3,000 going to the champion for the five-night swing. The nightly contingencies include $200 for fastest qualifier, $200 hard charger, $100 to the hard luck, $500 McCandless Bonus Bucks drawing, and a Hoosier Tire giveaway.

In the 2021 event at Sharon, central Pennsylvania invader Ryan Smith hounded race-long leader Carl Bowser before making the winning pass with six laps to go for his first career win at the Hartford, Ohio oval. A big field of 38 cars were on hand. Local A.J. Flick topped a 33-car field in 2022 for his first Sharon win in more than three years. In 2023, Dave Blaney dominated the event over the 31-car field. Last year, Smith won his second Sharon Speedweek show topping an event record 46-car field for $4,000.

Smith won the 2021 Speedweek title with two victories and a runner-up, while Flick copped the 2022 crown after victories in all three completed events. Flick repeated the championship in 2023 thanks to finishing in the top eight in all five events including two victories. Last year, Dave Blaney won his first title outscoring his brother dale.

In addition to the top local talent, numerous invaders are intending to compete in Speedweek. National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Tim Shaffer is expected to compete for the Speedweek title. Another National Sprint Car Hall of Famer in Danny Smith is planning on competing in Speedweek for the first time since its revival. Central Pa. racers Ryan Smith, Mark Smith, Dylan Norris, and Steven Snyder, Jr. will be heading West to race. Ohio driver Ricky Peterson, who drives the central Pa. based Chiappelli #98 will be participating

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars have competed twice in 2025 at Sharon. After being shutout of victory lane the last two seasons, Flick scored his first Sharon win since August 6, 2022 when he topped a 37-car field for the opener. On May 17, Dale Blaney captured his 22nd career Sharon “410” victory when he drove his brother Dave’s #10 to victory over a 34-car field. A total of 50 different drivers have competed in the first two events.

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds will make their first of seven visits to Sharon in 2025 on Saturday night. The ground-pounders will race for $2,000 to-win/$200 to-start. Last season saw Erick Rudolph win in all three of his appearances including the “Lou Blaney Memorial”, while Ayden Cipriano captured his first career big-block victory one-year ago on June 1. The late Lou Blaney leads the division’s all-time win list with 121 victories. Rex King, Jr. is the top active winner with 28 victories. Other top active winners include Jim Rasey at 19 wins and Brian Swartzlander at 14.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the Big-Block Modifieds. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finishes highest in the feature.

Rounding out the three-division program are the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks, who return for the second time this season. The Pro Stocks competed on opening night when Chris Schneider scored his 19th career victory, which moved him into a tie for eighth place on the division’s all-time win list. Schneider beat out multi-time track champions Davis and D’Apolito, who will be part of the Willy’s World Kid’s Club autograph session.

The Performance Bodies “Nosed Out” program will award a $100 Performance Bodies gift card redeemable only at Wedge Motorsports to a driver in the Pro Stocks. The recipient will be the driver that most closely beat out another competitor for any finishing position on the lead lap. Tiebreaker will be the driver with the best finishing position.

“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $5,000; 2. $2,000; 3. $1,500; 4. $1,000; 5. $900; 6. $800; 7. $700; 8. $600; 9. $550; 10. $500; 11. $475; 12. $450; 13. $425; 14-24. $400; Non-Qualifiers/Tow: $100.

Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds Payoff: 1. $2,000 2. $1,200 3. $750 4. $550. 5. $500 6. $425 7. $375 8. $300 9. $275 10. $250 11. $225 12. $220 13. $215 14. $210 15. $205 16-24. $200. Non-Qualifiers/Tow $75.

There is no Sharon registration fee. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2025 season, please bring the registration form with you completed https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1006835

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 4:30. The drivers meeting will be held at 6 p.m. followed by Sprint Car motor heat. Warmups are scheduled for approximately 6:30 p.m. followed by racing.

Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $20. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted. Camping permits are available at the following link: https://www.simpletix.com/e/rv-trailer-tent-camping-2025-tickets-199070

Coming up next Saturday (June 7), will be another Bala Management “Super Series” event featuring the “410” Sprint Cars racing for $4,000 to-win. The non-wing RUSH Sprint Cars and HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds will round out the three-division program. Racing begins at 7 p.m.

Sharon Speedway is owned by Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @sharonspdwy.