All Stars Lynn Paxton EMMR Classic Pays 8K To Win Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The NAPA All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints return to Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, June 6 for the Associated Builders and Contractors Lynn Paxton EMMR Legends Classic.

The 30-lap All Stars main meant to honor late Williams Grove champion and racing historian Lynn Paxton of Dillsburg will pay the winner $8,000 for the victory.

A champion both on and off the track, Paxton passed away late in 2024, leaving behind 43 Williams Grove sprint wins and a trio of track titles.

Special pre-race activities to honor Paxton will take place in the infield.

Interviews with family and colleagues will take place and restored Paxton sprint cars will be on display.

After a year on hiatus, the All Stars circuit has returned to their travels for the 2025 racing season and they made sure to put a date at Williams Grove on their itinerary.

The history of All Stars action at the oval dates back to 1970 when Bobbie Adamson trumped the original invaders aboard the Al Hamilton No. 77.

Since then a total of 47 main events have been run at Williams Grove under the All Stars banner but it took until 2019 for an All Stars regular to drive to victory at the historic oval.

Aaron Reutzel of Clute, Texas, scored that first series win at the track before adding two more to his Grove win total.

Kyle Larson took a pair of All Stars wins at the Grove as an independent in 2019 and in 2020.

Lance Dewease is the most recent series winner at the speedway having scored a show in 2023.

A band of young guns comprises the 2025 All Stars series roster that will invade including teenagers Bobby Elliott of Armada, MI., Leyton Wagner of Enon Valley, PA., Darin Naida of Adrian, MI., Creed Kemenah of Findlay, OH., and Aiden Price of Huntersville, NC.

The teens on the roster are joined by twenty-something pilots Kalib Henry of Sacramento, CA., Zane Devault of Plymouth, IN., Cody Bova of Struthers, OH., and Devon Borden of Raymond, WA.

Others on the tour this season include two-time All Stars series champion Greg Wilson of Benton Ridge, OH., Brandon Spithaler of Bulter, PA., and Van Gurley Jr., of Valparaiso, IN.

The band of All Stars travelers will invade Williams Grove to battle the Pennsylvania Posse including Anthony Macri, Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, Brock Zearfoss and many others.

The All Stars race at Williams Grove on June 6 will be one of only two races by the series in Central Pennsylvania this season.

The event is part of the 2025 Hoosier Diamond Series at the oval and the wingless super sportsman join the 410 sprints on the racing card.

The sportsman will complete two features on the night, making up their main event held over from May 23.

Event sponsor Associated Builders and Contractors is a national U.S. trade association representing the non-union construction industry.

ABC is an association of 69 chapters with more than 22,000 commercial contractors and construction-related firms among its members.

Visit www.abc.org to learn more.

Adult general admission is $30 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Action begins at 7:30 pm.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval's official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.

