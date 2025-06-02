Andy Forsberg Shines at Davy Thomas Memorial

PETERSEN MEDIA

It is no secret; some races mean more than others and that was the case this past weekend at the Davy Thomas Memorial and Dave Bradway Jr Memorial. Friday night. Andy Forsberg shined bright as he became the inaugural winner of the Davy Thomas Memorial, a race paying homage to the late Thomas who passed last June after a two-year battle with cancer.

“This one just means a little more,” Andy Forsberg said. “Davy Thomas grew up at the track, and then worked as a crew guy, a track official, and did those jobs where quite frankly he would take the brunt of people’s frustrations. He supported to low buck racer, and was genuinely a good kid, so to win this one just felt a little more special.”

Going out dead last in time trials on Friday night, Forsberg made the best of a tough situation as he timed the Meridian Cameras/PHR/Oroville Tax backed No. 92 in third fastest in his flight and earned the front row of his heat race.

Getting the jump in his heat, Forsberg went on to lead all eighth laps as it locked him into the High Sierra Industries Pole Shuffle, where the one pill guaranteed himself a front row starting spot in the feature event.

Picking up the win in the pole shuffle, Forsberg led the field to green in the 35-lap Davy Thomas Memorial feature event, where he was hard on the throttle when the race came to life as he jumped out to the early lead.

Very strong out front, Forsberg held command comfortably for much of the race until things heated up late as Justin Sanders and Shane Golobic closed in on him in dense traffic.

Setting up to a be a battle for the win late in the race, the yellow flew and bunched the field back up for a green-white-checkered finish. When the green flashed back on, Forsberg powered away from Sanders and held him off to score his fifth win of the 2025 season.

Back in action on Saturday night for the Dave Bradway Jr Memorial, Forsberg again went out late in time trials and ended up seventh fastest in his flight before finishing fourth in his heat race to lock into the feature event.

From his eighth row starting spot, Forsberg settled in on the extremely slick surface as he crept towards the Top-10. Getting into a 11th late in the race, a restart on lap 34 saw him clip the infield berm just odd enough to get his car upset and nearly upside down.

Able to keep it upright, he still spun to a stop off turn two and brought his night to an end.

“The Bradway is another cool night with a lot of bonus money up for grabs,” Forsberg said. “Friday night we won a lot of the extra goodies, but Saturday we weren’t as fortunate. I think we would have finished anywhere between 8th-11th with how the race ended up the infield berm and drain finally got me after all these years.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Meridian Cameras, Pacific Highway Rentals, Oroville Tax, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, MCK, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-19, Wins-5, Top 5’s-12, Top 10’s-14

ON TAP: Andy Forsberg and the PHR team are back in action this Friday in Chico, CA and Saturday in Placerville, CA.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Andy Forsberg by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/andyforsbergracing or by following him on Twitter at @AForsberg92.

You can also keep up with Andy and his popular post race VLOG, ‘Shark Tales with Andy’ at www.facebook.com/sharktaleswithandy.