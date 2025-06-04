Kistler Racing Products joins Brad Doty Classic as Presenting Partner for all World of Outlaws heat races

By Fully Injected Motorsports

ATTICA, Ohio (June 4, 2025) – An entity certainly synonymous with hard work, dependability, and dedication, Kistler Racing Products, a regional supplier of all things sprint cars with roots planted right in the heart of northwest Ohio, is now the official presenting partner of all heat races for the 37th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals at Attica Raceway Park.

Molded from an already well-established engine program, Paul Kistler opened Kistler Racing Products in 2008, giving Kistler Engines customers, as well as racers from around the country, a new avenue in obtaining pieces and parts for race day. Their one-stop-shop approach, with much of their offered inventory always in stock, provides customers the opportunity to build a car from the ground up – never missing a race day.

“Paul Kistler of Kistler Engines has been one of the top engine builders for many, many years, and when he added on Kistler Racing Products in 2008, it didn’t take long for that entity to grow into a major supplier and contributor to racers across the country,” Brad Doty noted. “The Kistler name has been associated with not only wins and championships, but drivers, tracks, and events, proving to be a key supporter in their successes. We’re proud to have Kistler Racing Products join our efforts at the Brad Doty Classic.”

Featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, the 37th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals will kick-off a massive Ohio swing for the Greatest Show On Dirt, which will see competition continue at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, for four nights of action on July 16-19. David Gravel, the 2024 World of Outlaws champion, is also the defending Brad Doty Classic champion, outdueling ten-time Series champion, Donny Schatz, and former NASCAR champion, Kyle Larson, for the $15,000 score.

Like 2024, the Brad Doty Classic will feature the richest payday on the Attica Raceway Park schedule, also awarding the coveted Brad Doty Classic championship trophy and helmet – all to be awarded in Attica Raceway Park victory lane following the 40-lap contest.

ABOUT KISTLER RACING PRODUCTS:

In 2008, Kistler Racing Products LLC opened to add a full product line to the already 15 year established Kistler Engines business. In addition to Paul’s experience in the race industry, Dave Deyo and Brian Kemenah offer years of racing support and technical skill and are able to offer a customized customer experience at the store, conveniently located within Kistler Engines Inc. shop in rural Fremont, Ohio.

Ohio has always been strong in supporting sprint car dirt track racing with weekly shows throughout the state as well as neighboring states and Kistler Racing Products is proud to provide a wide array of high quality, dependable and race winning capable parts, most in stock. Kistler Racing Products and Kistler Engines are proud of their unique niche – the only comprehensive shop for dirt sprints in the United States where you can build a car from the ground up, including the motor, and arrive at the race track in a one-stop shopping atmosphere.

Our store supplies everything you need from A – Z : Axles to Zeus buttons including product line Arai Helmets to Zemco – if you need it, we’ve got it. If it makes a race car competitive to win, you will find it at Kistler Racing Products – and you will get all the technical support and one on one personalized customer service that you deserve. At Kistler Racing Products, you are not just another number – you are important to us and you will know it!

TICKETS:

Reserved seats for the 37th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 15, are now available and can be purchased online via www.atticaracewaypark.com or by clicking HERE.

BRAD DOTY CLASSIC WINNERS:

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

LIMALAND MOTORSPORTS PARK

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019 – Brock Zearfoss

2020 – Kyle Larson

2021 – Spencer Bayston

2022 – Kyle Larson (2)

2023 – Kyle Larson (3)

2024 – David Gravel (2)