“410” SPRINT CARS HEADLINE SATURDAY’S BALA MANAGEMENT “SUPER SERIES” EVENT AT SHARON

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…After losing the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Western PA Sprint Speedweek events to Mother Nature the last two Saturdays, Sharon Speedway will look to return to racing this Saturday night (June 7) with a “Super Series” event presented by Bala Management. The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars will highlight the three-division program and will be joined by the non-wing RUSH Sprint Cars and the HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds. It’s Bucks Fabricating Night. Group qualifying for the Sprints will begin at 6:40 p.m. followed by racing.

The Willy’s World Kids Club presented by MillCraft Barns will include a driver autograph session from 5-5:30 p.m. followed up by driver and fan engagement activities from 5:30-6 p.m. Featured drivers include Carl Bowser and David Kalb, Jr. (410 Sprints), Gale Ruth, Jr. and Samantha Priest (RUSH Sprints), and Chas Wolbert and Todd English (RUSH Mods). Willy’s World is a non-profit organization dedicated to educate, support, guide, and provide resources to families and children with hidden disabilities, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars have competed twice in 2025 at Sharon. After being shutout of victory lane the last two seasons, A.J. Flick scored his first Sharon win since August 6, 2022 when he topped a 37-car field for the opener. On May 17, Dale Blaney captured his 22nd career Sharon “410” victory when he drove his brother Dave’s #10 to victory over a 34-car field. A total of 50 different drivers have competed in the first two events. Both Flick and Blaney earned $4,000 part of the increased payoff structure in effect in 2025 that will continue on Saturday.

The non-wing RUSH Sprint Cars will make it a Sprint Car doubleheader. The RUSH Sprints were also on the May 17 card as defending Series Champion John Mollick topped a 20-car field. It was Mollick’s fourth career win in the division and fifth overall at the track to go along with one Big-Block Modified victory. The victory remains Mollick’s only one of 2025 on the circuit. Gale Ruth, Jr. leads the way with three wins in Series competition and sits atop the $5,000 to-win Billy’s Garage Weekly Series standings in search of his first title. Blaze Myers has a pair of victories.

The HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds will round out the three-division show. The RUSH Mods were also part of the May 17 program, and like Mollick, defending Series Champion Chas Wolbert topped a 21-car field. It was Wolbert’s all-time division leading 23rd career win at Sharon. Wolbert won the only other race completed to date on the circuit in the rain-plagued season as he leads both the $3,500 to-win Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Weekly Series and “Route 7 Rumble” Series points.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finishes highest in the feature.

There is no Sharon registration fee. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2025 season, please bring the registration form with you completed https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1006835

“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $4,000 2. $2,000 3. $1,400 4. $900 5. $675 6. $650 7. $625 8. $600 9. $550 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $410 15-24. $400. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 4:30. The drivers meeting will be held at 6:10 p.m. followed by Sprint Car motor heat with group qualifying for the “410” Sprints scheduled for 6:40 p.m. followed by racing at approximately 7 p.m.

Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $15. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

Coming up next Saturday (June 14), will be round two of the 43rd annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek featuring the All Star Circuit of Champions for $7,500 to-win along with the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds. Warmups are scheduled for approximately 6:30 p.m. followed by qualifying and racing. For reserve seats, advance general admission, patio seats, VIP suite seats, and camping permits, visit: https://sharonspeedway.simpletix.com/

Sharon Speedway is owned by Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @sharonspdwy.