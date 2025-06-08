Tony Gomes dominates Sprint Car feature for second straight Big Trophy Night victory

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…For the second consecutive season on Coors Light Big Trophy Night it was Tony Gomes and C&M Motorsports standing tall in victory lane with the Thompson’s Winged Sprint Cars.

Fellow winners taking home the six-foot-tall perpetual trophies at Placerville Speedway include Rod Oliver with the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models, Nick Baldwin with the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks and Michael Barreno with the Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks.

Gomes jumped out front at the waving of the Darin Stahl green flag in the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Car feature. The Modesto driver had his way with things as drivers looked to find the premium line around the quarter mile.

After the race began to develop things heated up behind Gomes with racers battling high and low on the red clay. On lap 11 Placerville’s Shane Hopkins took over second as he looked for a season best finish.

The final 10 laps featured some of the best racing of the evening between the drivers running second through seventh. The intense action saw Austin Wood slide back under Hopkins to take over P2 with just a few circuits left.

By that point however, Gomes was in another zip code and raced away to snag his seventh career Winged 360 triumph at Placerville, tying Tim Clauson for 24th on the all-time win list.

Wood came home second followed by Chance Grasty, Hopkins and Jodie Robinson in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Andy Forsberg, Justyn Cox, Cole Schoeder, Seth Standley and Jake Haulot. A total of 26 Sprint Cars competed on Big Trophy Night with Forsberg earning the ADCO Driveline Fast Time Award to begin the evening.

Yuba City’s Rod Oliver assumed the lead at the start of the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Model main event and never looked back. He went on to claim his second career Placerville Speedway win ahead of Matt Micheli, Tyler Lightfoot, Ray Trimble and Chris Mcginnis.

After losing out on a few close races this year Oakley’s Nick Baldwin found redemption on Saturday, making a close pass to record his 34th career Pure Stock victory at the track. By doing so, he matched Tom Tilford on the all-time Stock Car win list.

Rio Linda’s Ryan Peter was searching to make it four wins in a row and would lead the opening three circuits, until Kevin Jinkerson moved past to take over the point. Baldwin then grabbed second and began to hound the leader.

The Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks have put on some fantastic shows this season and Saturday night was no different. Jinkerson, Baldwin and Peter ran extremely close for the duration of the feature. With things going down to the wire Baldwin finally had the opening he needed with a few laps left.

Baldwin cut to the inside and made the winning move on lap 22 en route to the triumph. Jinkerson, Peter, Wayne Trimble and Tyler Lightfoot completed the top five.

Camino resident Michael Barreno captured the Mountain Democrat Mini Truck win on Saturday, and it came with a little drama towards the end. With Barreno out front Mike Miller was making a charge to the inside with a few laps remaining.

The two ended up coming together, Barreno’s truck did everything but tip over yet somehow, he made a miraculous save. Miller’s truck sustained enough damage causing him to slow. Barreno went on to take the checkered flag and the six-foot-tall perpetual trophy.

Noah LaPoint, Brycen Bragg, Tyler Goggin and Luke Costa filled out the remainder of the top five.

Placerville Speedway returns to action on Saturday June 21st with Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night. Grandstand tickets cost just $5 for the event and can be purchased via www.placervillespeedway.com

Results

Placerville Speedway

Coors Light Big Trophy Night

June 7, 2025

Winged Sprint Cars:

1. 7C-Tony Gomes[2]; 2. 2A-Austin Wood[1]; 3. X1-Chance Grasty[6]; 4. 21-Shane Hopkins[3]; 5. 14W-Jodie Robinson[4]; 6. 92-Andy Forsberg[8]; 7. 42X-Justyn Cox[9]; 8. 3-Cole Schroeder[5]; 9. 25-Seth Standley[15]; 10. 7H-Jake Haulot[7]; 11. 31-Kyle Beilman[13]; 12. 02-Tyler Walker[10]; 13. 81-Steven Kent[16]; 14. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt[19]; 15. 24K-Koa Crane[20]; 16. 1-Connor Grasty[11]; 17. 56-Taylor Hall[18]; 18. 17-Anthony Snow[12]; 19. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[14]; 20. (DNF) 93-Stephen Ingraham[17]