Fan Appreciation And Kids Night Is Friday At Williams Grove Speedway

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Mamma’s Pizza of Wellsville will present Fan Appreciation & Kids Night at Williams Grove Speedway coming up this Friday night, June 13.

On-track action starting at 7:30 pm will feature the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

The 410 sprints will race in a Yellow Breeches 500 event while the 358s race in a Summer Series event plus the make-up Dirty Deeds 25 feature postponed from April 4.

Pre-race action will include FREE access to the frontstretch pit area before the races for all general admission fans while kids activities also take place in the infield.

From 5:30 until 6:15 pm all general admission fans will be permitted into the frontstretch pit area in order to meet the drivers and get up close and personal with the men and their machines.

Free Martins Potato Chips compliments of Martins and candy courtesy of www.hoseheads.com and J & S Classics will be given to fans upon entering the pits.

Mamma’s Pizza will be giving away coupons to kids for free slices of pizza and Mamma’s will also be giving away cash to heat winners in both divisions on the night as well as sponsoring Hard Charger and Hard Luck awards.

Kids activities in the infield will begin when gates open at 5:30.

The Yellow Breeches 500 feature for the 410 sprints will pay $5,000 to the winner and $500 just to start.

Timed warm-ups will be used to set the 410 sprint heat starting grids.

Adult general admission is $25 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

The USAC AMSOIL wingless 410 sprints will invade Williams Grove Speedway on June 20, in action along with the weekly Williams Grove 410 sprints.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.