Franek Wins Second Straight Julia Horton Memorial for $4,000 at Freedom

By Curtis Berleue

(Delevan, NY) | For the second straight year, it was Davie Franek sitting in victory lane on the front stretch at Freedom Motorsports Park in Empire Super Sprints competition. Earning $4,000 for his efforts, Franek backed up his 2024 performance in the Julia Horton Memorial on Saturday Night.

By virtue of drawing the Pinnacle Pole Award, Franek led the field to green alongside of Jared Zimbardi. Using the high side of the speedway, Zimbardi was able to hold pace with Franek through turns one and two, and by the time the duo got to turn four, Zimbardi had cleared Franek for sole possession of the lead.

Over the next handful of laps, Zimbardi led Franek, Jason Barney Jordan Thomas and Matt Farnham. Just as Zimbardi reached lap traffic, the red flag flew for Evan Reynolds who had flipped in turn four.

On the ensuing restart, Zimbardi chose the high line and was able to maintain the lead. Just a few laps later, another yellow meant another restart, and a similar outcome as again Zimbardi was able to maintain the lead on the high side.

On the third restart shortly after, however, Franek was able to keep pace enough through turns one and two to clear Zimbardi and take the lead. Following along in Franek’s tire tracks was Jason Barney, who took over second position.

Through one more restart, the running order at the front of the field remained the same and Franek took the checkered flag first, winning the Julia Horton Memorial.

“With a full fuel load, we weren’t that good at the beginning of the race,” said Franek in victory lane. “Once I got by Jared, I started pacing myself pretty decent. I knew if I just kept my speed up I would be good.”

“The track really came around here at the end, you could be top, middle, bottom. It was really, really good.”

Jason Barney came home in second, his best finish thus far in 2025.

“All those late cautions definitely didn’t help us,” said Barney. “I got along side of him (Franek) on that last restart and thought I something for a second.”

Rounding out the Ashley Lynn Winery podium was Jared Zimbardi.

“The car just didn’t take off like I wanted it to and it let Davie get next to me,” said Zimbardi. “Car was really good, but those double file restarts can help or hurt you, and it hurt us tonight.”

18 cars signed in to Freedom Motorsports Park on Saturday night. Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards went to Matt Farnham, Shawn Donath and Davie Franek. Elab Smokers Boutique heat races were won by Jared Zimbardi, Joe Trenca and Jason Barney. The Cobra Coaches Dash presented by Mechanical Service Company was won by Matt Tanner.

The next scheduled event for the Empire Super Sprints is this coming Saturday June 14th at the Evans Mills Raceway Park in Evans Mills, NY for the annual Kevin Ward Jr. Asphalt Spectacular. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, June 14 – Evans Mills Raceway Park – Evans Mills, NY ($3,000 to Win Kevin Ward Jr. Asphalt Spectacular)

Saturday, June 21 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Sunday, June 22 – Cornwall Motor Speedway – Cornwall, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Full Results:

A-Main: 1. 28F-Davie Franek[1]; 2. 87-Jason Barney[3]; 3. 35-Jared Zimbardi[2]; 4. 79-Jordan Thomas[4]; 5. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[11]; 6. 7NY-Matt Farnham[5]; 7. 28-Jordan Poirier[8]; 8. 3C-Paulie Colagiovanni[6]; 9. 53-Shawn Donath[7]; 10. 36-Logan Crisafulli[14]; 11. 12-Tyler Chartrand[16]; 12. 3-Parker Evans[9]; 13. 90-Matt Tanner[13]; 14. X-Dan Bennett[15]; 15. 98-Joe Trenca[12]; 16. 4P-Chase Moran[10]; 17. 81-Tyler Reynolds[18]; 18. 13-Evan Reynolds[17]

Mechanical Service Company Dash: 1. 90-Matt Tanner[1]; 2. 36-Logan Crisafulli[3]; 3. X-Dan Bennett[2]; 4. 12-Tyler Chartrand[5]; 5. 13-Evan Reynolds[4]; 6. 81-Tyler Reynolds[6]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 1: 1. 35-Jared Zimbardi[1]; 2. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[3]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[2]; 4. 7NY-Matt Farnham[4]; 5. 90-Matt Tanner[5]; 6. 13-Evan Reynolds[6]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 2: 1. 98-Joe Trenca[1]; 2. 53-Shawn Donath[4]; 3. 3-Parker Evans[5]; 4. 4P-Chase Moran[3]; 5. X-Dan Bennett[2]; 6. 12-Tyler Chartrand[6]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 3: 1. 87-Jason Barney[2]; 2. 3C-Paulie Colagiovanni[1]; 3. 28F-Davie Franek[4]; 4. 79-Jordan Thomas[3]; 5. 36-Logan Crisafulli[6]; 6. 81-Tyler Reynolds[5]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #7NY-Matt Farnham; #53-Shawn Donath; #28F-Davie Franek

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat Winners ($25 each): #35-Jared Zimbardi; #98-Joe Trenca; #87-Jason Barney

Cobra Coaches / Mechanical Service Company Dash Winner ($125): #90-Matt Tanner

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #28F-Davie Franek

Keizer Wheels 5th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #7C-Dylan Swiernik

King Motorsports 10th Place Finisher ($25 Certificate): #36-Logan Crisafulli

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place Finisher (5 Gal Fuel): #12-Tyler Chartrand

Wilwood Disc Brakes 13th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #90-Matt Tanner

All-Star Performance 15th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #98-Joe Trenca

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): #7C-Dylan Swiernik (+6)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #98-Joe Trenca

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #28F-Davie Franek; #87-Jason Barney; #35-Jared Zimbardi

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #28-Jordan Poirier

Slade Shock Tech ($50 Certificate): #7C-Dylan Swiernik