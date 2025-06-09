Tony Gomes Cashes In at Big Trophy Night in Placerville, CA

PETERSEN MEDIA

Winning the ‘Big Trophy’ at Placerville Speedway in 2024, Tony Gomes and C&M Motorsports made sure the unique perpetual hardware returned to Lincoln, CA for another year as Gomes picked up the win on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway.

“Saturday was a great night,” Tony Gomes said. “We unloaded with a ton of speed and we kept it going all night and came away with our first win of the season together.”

Checking in to Placerville Speedway for the track’s annual “Big Trophy Night’ event, Gomes kicked the festivities off by timing the Lund Construction/Anrak/Sam Rhodes backed No. 7c in sixth quickest in qualifying time trials.

Lining up on the front row of his heat race, Gomes was hard on the throttle as he jumped out to the early lead. Keeping the lead, Gomes went on to pick up the win which locked him into the all important nightly redraw.

With a little luck on his side during the draw, the two-pill put the Modesto, CA driver on the front row of the 25-lap feature event as he led the field to green alongside young Austin Wood.

As the race came to life, Gomes jumped out to the lead and set the tone early as he showcased a very strong Cody Geaney prepared entry. With the track in extremely good shape despite high temperatures in the area on Saturday, the only thing that slowed Gomes on this night was a few stoppages that were sprinkled into the race.

Nailing each and every restart, Gomes went on to claim his first win of the season with C&M Motorsports, and give the team their second overall in 2025.

“With the perpetual Big Trophy, it is super cool to add our names to it for a second consecutive year, and I know the Geaney kids like having it at home,” Gomes added. “Big thanks to Cody and Mandi, as well as Cody Cook and Rich for helping Cody in the pits all night long on Saturday. I also want to thank all of our sponsors that support us and allow us to get to the track week in and week out.”

The C&M Motorsports team would like to thank Lund Construction, Anrak, Sam Rhodes, MatriScope, Alturas Tires, Swartz Diesel, Adrian Blanco Jewelry, Kings Meats, American Paving Systems, PT Shocks, Creason Enterprises, and all of their product sponsors for their continued support.

ON TAP: C&M Motorsports and Tony Gomes are idle this week, but are back in Placerville, CA on Saturday June 21st.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-13, Wins-1, Top 5’s-5, Top 10’s-6

