Hagar Wins USCS Series Speedweek Finale and Championship Before Charging for Top 10 During ASCS National Tour Race

Inside Line Promotions

TEXARKANA, Ark. (June 10, 2025) – Derek Hagar has enjoyed a successful last couple of weeks that showcased another USCS Series Speedweek win and championship.

Hagar and car owner A.G. Rains dominated the USCS Series Speedweek finale on May 31 at Whynot Motorsports Park in Meridian, Miss. After advancing from fifth to second place in a heat race and from fifth to fourth place in the dash, Hagar charged from fourth to capture the main event – lapping up to third place.

“We had really good speed at Whynot,” he said. “We had a lot of speed in the feature and I was able to take the lead early. I think we lapped almost the whole field. I could go where I wanted to and carry momentum. It felt good to have a dominating performance.”

Hagar won the Speedweek opener and finale with the five races in between all being rained out.

Rain continued to hamper the region last weekend when Hagar and Rains tackled an ASCS National Tour event at Texarkana 67 Speedway on Saturday.

“That was a last-minute deal,” Hagar said. “We didn’t decide until 9:30 that morning whether we were going. The weather was iffy so we decided to give it a shot. We barely beat the weather. It was pouring on us when we got about 15 minutes down the road at the end of the night.”

Hagar qualified sixth quickest in his group to open the program.

“We had the car way too tight,” he said. “I think it was misjudged on my part. It was too buried in the race track and we didn’t put a good lap down for qualifying. We were able to pick up a spot in the heat race and go sixth to fifth to lock into the feature. We made some changes from there. It was better and we were able to get up to sixth in the feature.”

Hagar advanced from 13 th to sixth in the main event for the third-most positions gained.

Hagar and Rains plan to compete this Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., during the 7 th annual Greg Hodnett Memorial.

“It’s a special event,” Hagar said. “It pays really good money and is close to home. We won it in 2022 and picked up a good payday. We have a good car and are steadily learning each time we hit the track. I don’t see any reason why we can’t be a contender.”

QUICK RESULTS –

May 31 – Whynot Motorsports Park in Meridian, Miss. – Heat race: 2 (5); Dash: 4 (5); Feature: 1 (4).

June 7 – Texarkana 67 Speedway in Texarkana, Ark. – Qualifying: 6; Heat race: 5 (6); Feature: 6 (13).

SEASON STATS –

10 races, 3 wins, 6 top fives, 8 top 10s, 8 top 15s, 8 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., for the 7 th annual Greg Hodnett Memorial

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DerekHagarRacing.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/dhrracing

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Nutrien Ag Solutions

Nutrien Ag Solutions® is the retail division of Nutrien® Ltd., the world’s largest crop inputs company. We provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at more than 1,700 global locations. We help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed. For more information, visit http://www.NutrienAgSolutions.com .

“Nutrien Ag Solutions is big into racing and a big sponsor for Jonathan Davenport,” Hagar said. “It really came about through our powder coating business and it’s turned into a good relationship. I always thought it’d be cool to have Nutrien Ag Solutions as a sponsor being here in Arkansas. I feel fortunate to be picked to carry their name on our race car.”

Hagar would like to thank Nutrien Ag Solutions, Sonic of Dyersburg, Keith Jones Promotions, Boat Warehouse, West Tennessee Expediting, Inc., AmeriPanel, J&J Auto Racing, B & D Towing and Recovery, FK Rod Ends, Dynotech Performance Race Engines, A.M.P., Fragola Performance Systems, Administrative Consulting Services, Killer Coatings, Beazt Composites, Xtreme Race Graphics, Southern Collision Centre, AR Dyno Specialty, Jeff’s Heating and Cooling, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, DHR Suspension, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Valvoline, Ti64, High Performance Lub